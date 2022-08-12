Read full article on original website
CJN goes one-on-one with: Deborah Katz
After retiring from her career in education, Deborah Katz decided to take on the role of a lifetime – president of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland. She succeeds Stuart Hoicowitz. Katz, who lives in Medina and was born in Cleveland, spent her early years in Germany where her...
JNF to honor Diamond with second Tree of Life Award
For the second time, longtime Cleveland philanthropist and Jewish National Fund-USA supporter Harlan Diamond will receive the organization’s Tree of Life Award on Aug. 28 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Diamond first received the award, which recognizes outstanding community involvement, professional leadership, dedication to the cause of American-Israeli friendship...
Margolius named Cleveland director of public health
Dr. David Margolius became the director of public health for the City of Cleveland, effective Aug. 1. Previously, the division director of general internal medicine at MetroHealth, Margolius is also an adjunct associate professor in the school of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and was faculty co-lead for the Medical Leadership Institute at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care. Published in numerous peer-reviewed journals on a range of health topics from COVID-19 response in under-served communities and the opioid crisis, to hypertension in low-income populations and best practices in primary care, Margolius has a Doctor of Medicine degree from Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, R.I., and Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Brown. Completing his residency in internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, he spent his last year as chief resident of quality improvement and patient safety before returning to Cleveland.
City Club to host candidate Whaley Aug. 17
Nan Whaley, the democratic candidate for Ohio governor, will speak at The City Club of Cleveland from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17. Whaley grew up in Indiana and moved to Ohio to attend the University of Dayton, becoming a first-generation college graduate. She was the youngest woman elected to the Dayton City Commission. She has held multiple public offices and was elected mayor of Dayton in 2013.
‘Celebrating Jewish Life’ announces fifth year schedule of services
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim created the fifth year of “Celebrating Jewish Life,” a subscription series of six Jewish holiday experiences to recapture spirit and reconnect the Jewish community, according to a news release. The subscription costs $625 and includes all six events. Haim, who is a member of...
Council Garden residents book club ‘Writing in the Gardens’
Council Gardens held a “Reading in the Garden” Aug. 12 as senior residents read their stories and poems written in “Writing in the Gardens: Volume 1.”. Located on 8 acres in Cleveland Heights, Council Gardens is an affordable senior living apartment complex made up of one mid-rise and eight garden buildings, according to the book.
JFC Security, LLC first faith-based US community to link system to 24-hour monitoring
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s security provider, JFC Security, LLC, launched a new technology-based community monitoring system directly linked to a 24-hour emergency communications center, according to a news release. Trained security personnel at the communications center watch a live feed provide from more than 700 sophisticated, 360-degree view...
Cleveland Museum of Natural History gets $300K grant from Jones Day Foundation
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History received a $300,000 grant from the Jones Day Foundation in support of its transformation project and educational programming, according to a news release. The grant will help the museum preserve its collections and help increase its capacity to deliver programming to under-served communities in...
Youngstown Holocaust survivor testimonies digitized
The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation partnered with the Mahoning Valley Historical Society to digitize numerous analog audio and video recordings of Holocaust survivor testimonies contained in the Dr. Saul Friedman Collection housed at the Jewish Community Center’s Schwartz Library and Holocaust Resource Center. The recordings are available on the Federation’s website at jewishyoungstown.org.
Buckingham acquires Moscarino & Treu LLP; adds 8 attorneys
Moscarino & Treu LLP joined Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC on Aug. 1, bringing eight attorneys to Buckingham’s Cleveland office. Buckingham, with offices in Akron, Cleveland and Canton, has been steadily growing its headcount with about 70 attorneys and deepening its areas of expertise over the years. “We’ve actually...
Bray, Laura Kassoff
Laura Kassoff Bray passed away Aug. 15, 2022. Dearly beloved wife of William; devoted mother of Morgan (John) McDonough, Kyle (Sai) Bray and Deven (Michael) Michaud; cherished grandmother of Logan, Kellen, Maren and Reza; dear sister of Denise Newman (David, deceased); dearest daughter of the late Mervin and Florence Kassoff; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Richmond Heights planners approve Meijer site plan
The Richmond Heights planning and zoning commission on Aug. 10 unanimously approved to recommend site, elevation, lighting and landscaping plans to city council for the Meijer store coming to Belle Oaks Marketplace. The mixed-use development at Richmond and Wilson Mills roads is planned for the former Richmond Town Square and...
Actor, Arthur
Arthur Leo Actor, beloved and adored husband of 52 wonderful years to Regina (Holzman) Actor; devoted father of Marcy (Marc) Segal of Las Vegas; cherished son of the late Edward and Shirley Actor; dearest uncle of Cherie (Steven) Winter and Susan (Jack) Dalessandro; dear great uncle of Marissa, Zev and Ben.
Nearby family a big benefit seniors in care facilities
Socialization for seniors living in care facilities can be vital to their overall well-being. It may help if they have loved ones who live close by, because that could make it more convenient for them to visit more frequently. Beth Septer, vice president of sales and marketing at Menorah Park...
Moss, Abraham
Abraham “Arthur” Moss, 93, of Beachwood, passed away Aug. 13, 2022. Abraham was born Aug. 31, 1928, in Steubenville. Beloved husband of the late Lenore Moss; devoted father of Joe (Julie Marlane) Moss, Julie (Steven) Rikon of New Jersey, Jerald (Julie Ann) Moss and Lou (Marcia) Moss; loving grandfather of Shana (Jimmy) Toth, Cari (Craig) Blaustein, Aaron Rikon, Franklin Rikon, Jeff Moss, Mark (Morgan) Moss, Kevin (Morgan) Moss and Jared (Audrey) Moss; cherished great-grandfather of Brayden, Carson, Lucas, Amelia, Zoey and Tanner; dear brother of Lillian Blecher and Carl Moss (both deceased); dearly loved companion of Terri Zirkin.
‘Wine and Nine’ golf outing Aug. 16
A “Wine and Nine” golf outing hosted by the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at StoneWater Golf Club at 1 Club Drive in Highland Heights. Tickets are $100 per person and include two 45-minute clinics with professional golf instructors...
Cristal, Sondra
Sondra Loveman Cristal (nee Fain), beloved wife of the late S. Michael Loveman and Thomas W. Cristal. Loving mother of Brian (Susan) Loveman, Mitchell (Sally Lou) Loveman and Kristy (Robert) Harteveldt, Michael (Susan) Cristal, Jeff (Julie) Cristal and the late Peter Cristal. Devoted grandmother of Ben Loveman, Zoe Loveman (Brendan Rankowitz, fiance), Marin, Carly and Billy Loveman, Michael, Ryan and Lauren Harteveldt, Ryan (Natasha) Cristal, Andrew, Sara and the late Adam Cristal. Dear sister of the late Madeline Schoen and Charlotte (Gary) Newman.
South Euclid police shooting under investigation
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an incident that entailed an officer-involved shooting that took place at about 3 a.m. Aug. 14 in South Euclid, according to a news release posted on the South Euclid Police Department’s Facebook page. A passing motorist reported a white vehicle was...
