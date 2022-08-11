Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
seguintoday.com
School bell rings for Marion ISD students
(Marion) — It’s back to hitting the books in the Marion ISD. Marion ISD students are latest batch of students in Guadalupe County to be returning to class for the 2022-2023 school year. Marion ISD superintendent Dr. Don Beck who came on board at the tail end of...
seguintoday.com
Lady Mat Volleyball Takes Westwood Tourney Championship
(Austin) — After a harrowing experience on Friday, the Seguin Lady Matadors played inspiring volleyball the next day in the Westwood High School tournament on Saturday. The Lady Mats swept through the competition winning three straight matches to take the Copper bracket championship one day after having their team vans burglarized at an Austin area restaurant.
seguintoday.com
It’s back to hitting the books in the Seguin ISD
(Seguin) – It’s back to school today for students in the Seguin ISD. Today marks the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The return of students also serves as a friendly reminder to parents and all morning commuters to slow down and be extra careful on those local roadways. The yellow school buses, of course, will again be hitting the roads each weekend morning and afternoon. Drivers are reminded to follow at a safe distance, and always remain alert for children around buses and neighborhood bus stops. They are especially required to stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus regardless of which direction a driver is headed. Local law enforcement officials have advised that violations will be cited throughout the city especially in those assigned school zones. Folks are also asked to pay special attention to walkers and those riding their bicycles.
seguintoday.com
TLU Bulldogs Get Practices Started
(Seguin) — The Texas Lutheran football team conducted their first pre-season practices over the weekend on campus. The Bulldogs have a brand new head coach this year. Neal LaHue comes to TLU after spending the last two seasons as the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach at Division-II Texas A&M – Kingsville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seguintoday.com
City considers $6 million upgrade to Starcke Park Golf Course
(Seguin) — The Starcke Park Golf Course is in need of some major upgrades. The municipal golf course has been a big part of recreation in Seguin for decades, and it recently got a new clubhouse. But the course itself needs a new irrigation system and some significant changes to improve the play on the course.
seguintoday.com
Under construction: AJB students return to new buildings, classroom space plus a new redesign for student learning
(Seguin) – This year, it just might be the students and staff at A.J. Briesemeister Middle School, who are the most excited about returning to school. That’s because the campus today is not only welcoming new voter approved classroom and building space, but also a new school principal and a whole new way of learning and growing for students grades 6-8.
Comments / 0