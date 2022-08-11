(Seguin) – It’s back to school today for students in the Seguin ISD. Today marks the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The return of students also serves as a friendly reminder to parents and all morning commuters to slow down and be extra careful on those local roadways. The yellow school buses, of course, will again be hitting the roads each weekend morning and afternoon. Drivers are reminded to follow at a safe distance, and always remain alert for children around buses and neighborhood bus stops. They are especially required to stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus regardless of which direction a driver is headed. Local law enforcement officials have advised that violations will be cited throughout the city especially in those assigned school zones. Folks are also asked to pay special attention to walkers and those riding their bicycles.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO