ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence

What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens

The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Cincinnati Reds#Baseball#Sports#The Chicago Cubs#The North Siders#Yankees
FanSided

Podcast: Chiefs roster cuts and Danny Shelton

The Kansas City Chiefs made their first five roster cuts to get down to 85 by the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday. With the preseason well underway, there’s plenty for Kansas City Chiefs fans to talk about, which means we have another loaded episode of the Arrowhead Addict podcast for listeners/viewers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Commanders send message to Antonio Gibson on fumbles

The Washington Commanders were not pleased with Antonio Gibson’s fumble in the preseason opener and are now sending him a message in practice. Preseason games can be make-or-break for players battling for a roster spot. There’s no question about that. But even a presumptive starter can take a hit with a big enough mistake in the preseason.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy