Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence
What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens
The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike Soroka’s first rehab start was literally perfect news for Braves
Mike Soroka’s first rehab start with High-A Rome could not have gone more swimmingly for the Braves. It was pretty much perfect. The goal of Mike Soroka’s first rehab start was really just to get him on the mound, let him pitch three innings, then move on to the next phase of his return.
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Watch Jake Paul somehow find a way to strike out during Marlins BP
Watch Jake Paul somehow find a way to strike out during Marlins BP. Add baseball to the list of things that Jake Paul is not good at. Ahead of the Marlins vs. Padres game the influencer turned pro boxer put on a Marlins jersey and took a few swings at batting practice and man was he terrible.
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Podcast: Chiefs roster cuts and Danny Shelton
The Kansas City Chiefs made their first five roster cuts to get down to 85 by the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday. With the preseason well underway, there’s plenty for Kansas City Chiefs fans to talk about, which means we have another loaded episode of the Arrowhead Addict podcast for listeners/viewers.
FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
HBCU Legend Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, and Hall of Famers Launch 'NFL Blitz Legends'
Jerry Rice spoke with HBCU Legends about the launch of the remastered NFL Blitz Legends arcade game system.
NFL・
Commanders send message to Antonio Gibson on fumbles
The Washington Commanders were not pleased with Antonio Gibson’s fumble in the preseason opener and are now sending him a message in practice. Preseason games can be make-or-break for players battling for a roster spot. There’s no question about that. But even a presumptive starter can take a hit with a big enough mistake in the preseason.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0