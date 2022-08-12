Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Vehicle possibly used in Birmingham shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help in locating a vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings. According to a news release, the white Ford Explorer has a stolen municipal Alabama license plate. The tag number is 29166MU. If you have information...
wbrc.com
Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
53-year-old man killed when vehicle stalled, struck on I-65 in Birmingham
An Adamsville man was killed Friday night in a crash on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Authorities say Ronald Jay Holt, 53, was traveling southbound on I-65 at Daniel Payne Drive at 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled and was struck from the rear by another vehicle. Holt was taken to...
Authorities ID couple killed when Infiniti G37 crashes into tree in Birmingham’s Midtown
Authorities have now identified a couple killed when their Infiniti G37 hit a tree Sunday morning near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Anthony Miekeco Penny, 36, and Phoebe Olivia Hurst, 30. Both lived in Birmingham. Police said they believe speed played...
‘Even my own mother went up it’: Tuscaloosa grain elevator demolished
With the demolition of the Tuscaloosa grain elevator completed, locals reflect on the structure's legacy as a popular trespassing spot.
Alabama: Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
wbrc.com
Missing Bibb Co. 18-year-old found
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camya Shamir Toby has been found according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
wbrc.com
Person shot at apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
wbrc.com
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
wbrc.com
Two injured in crash near Titusville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
wbrc.com
Free brake light repair clinic in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham DSA and Birmingham AfroSOC are volunteering to repair your brake lights for free. They are hosting their next Brake Light Clinic on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. These Brake Light Clinics are organized by the...
wbrc.com
Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
wvtm13.com
9-vehicle crash shuts down I-59 northbound at Tallapoosa Street in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4 p.m. The scene has been cleared and the interstate is back open. Birmingham police and crews from Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon involving 9 vehicles. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 have been closed at the...
wbrc.com
Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
21-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle in Tuscaloosa County
A 21-year-old Duncanville man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
lowndessignal.com
Deadly crash occurs on Alabama 21
MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, has claimed the life of a Coker woman. Mikayla L. Ramsey, 23, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Sentra she was driving struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John C. Hill, 33, of Millbrook. Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
Alabama company charged in 2017 worker death that led to $3 million lawsuit
The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced criminal charges today in the 2017 death of a Shelby County worker pulled into an industrial machine. The case, involving ABC Polymer Industries, has already resulted in $3 million in damages earlier this...
