Duncanville, AL

wvtm13.com

Vehicle possibly used in Birmingham shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help in locating a vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings. According to a news release, the white Ford Explorer has a stolen municipal Alabama license plate. The tag number is 29166MU. If you have information...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
wbrc.com

Missing Bibb Co. 18-year-old found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camya Shamir Toby has been found according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Person shot at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Accident
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two injured in crash near Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Free brake light repair clinic in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham DSA and Birmingham AfroSOC are volunteering to repair your brake lights for free. They are hosting their next Brake Light Clinic on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. These Brake Light Clinics are organized by the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
HELENA, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Deadly crash occurs on Alabama 21

MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, has claimed the life of a Coker woman. Mikayla L. Ramsey, 23, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Sentra she was driving struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John C. Hill, 33, of Millbrook. Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

