Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Most Dallas ISD students head back to school

Class is now underway for kids in the Dallas school district. The district's new superintendent said everyone's excited for a return to normalcy after a couple tough school years in the pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Elementary Principal Goes Viral With a Rap Video

The upcoming school year isn't looking too sunny for DISD workers. Teacher shortages and burnout left administrators struggling to break through the gloom. But one ray of sunshine for scholars and faculty came last week in the form of a viral music video. Tito Salas, principal of Oak Cliff’s John...
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
fox4news.com

Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns

DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

New gym isn’t finished, but North Dallas basketball coaches happy to call it home: ‘This is huge for North Dallas’

Boys head coach Jeremy Mason and girls head coach Morghen Day visit with North Dallas Principal Katherine Eska on Aug. 4 in the new competition gym. North Dallas basketball coaches Jeremy Mason and Morghen Day stood along the baseline in the new competition gym recently. As they looked around the new gym, they were pleased with what they saw.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Looks to Crack Down on Overflowing Donation Boxes

Donation boxes in Dallas parking lots that sometimes overflow into a trashy mess may soon get regulation or even get banned. The Dallas City Council Quality of Life Committee Monday discussed the options and asked city staff to return to them with a plan to put regulations in place by the end of the year in time to take effect early next year.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school

DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Father’ of Mesquite Rodeo Dies, 96

Neal Gay, known as “the father” of the Mesquite Rodeo, died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Neal was a truly legendary rodeo leader who played a pivotal role at the #FWSSR for decades. His legacy lives on through his hardworking and dedicated family,” tweeted Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo organizers.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to meet Plano's Quilt Show Chairperson Carolyn Cosgriff

Carolyn Cosgriff lives in the Pebble Brook neighborhood with her partner and their dog. Cosgriff has volunteered at North Dallas Shared Ministries for a decade. Upon retirement from investment consulting, she became more active in the Quilters Guild of Plano. How did you get into quilting?
PLANO, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

