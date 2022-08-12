Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Most Dallas ISD students head back to school
Class is now underway for kids in the Dallas school district. The district's new superintendent said everyone's excited for a return to normalcy after a couple tough school years in the pandemic.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Elementary Principal Goes Viral With a Rap Video
The upcoming school year isn't looking too sunny for DISD workers. Teacher shortages and burnout left administrators struggling to break through the gloom. But one ray of sunshine for scholars and faculty came last week in the form of a viral music video. Tito Salas, principal of Oak Cliff’s John...
fox4news.com
Back-to-School: It's the first day of school for most kids in North Texas
DALLAS - A majority of North Texas students went back to school on Monday. It was the first day for 29 districts in North Texas including the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Rockwall school districts. Dallas ISD welcomes students for final first day of school. Over the past...
fox4news.com
Keller ISD to remove controversial books, including the Bible, from library shelves for review
KELLER, Texas - Keller ISD is asking campus staff and librarians to remove more than 40 books from library shelves. The books, which include titles like All Boys Aren't Blue, Anne Frank's Diary (The Graphic Adaptation), and the Bible, were among those recently challenged by parents and members of the community.
fox4news.com
Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns
DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
Richardson ISD Scaled Back Student Phone Restrictions After Parents’ Feedback
Right after Richardson ISD approved her new contract as superintendent on August 10, Tabitha Branum immediately got to work. In the same meeting, Branum had a proposal involving an update on the student cellphone policy: locking up phones in special pockets (called Yondr pouches) during school hours. Many parents, however, were not pleased.
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Maryland Daily Record
Scott Hoying Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Girlfriend: Mark Manio (Boyfriend) (2017–present) Scott Richard Hoying is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist who gained international fame when he, along with his childhood friend, founded The Pentatonix, which is a very famous American musical group. He also worked for a while in a musical duo called Superfruit.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.
fox4news.com
It's the first day of school in Fort Worth ISD
The Fort Worth Independent School District is ringing in the new school year Monday morning. FOX 4's Dan Godwin talks about what's new in the district.
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
New gym isn’t finished, but North Dallas basketball coaches happy to call it home: ‘This is huge for North Dallas’
Boys head coach Jeremy Mason and girls head coach Morghen Day visit with North Dallas Principal Katherine Eska on Aug. 4 in the new competition gym. North Dallas basketball coaches Jeremy Mason and Morghen Day stood along the baseline in the new competition gym recently. As they looked around the new gym, they were pleased with what they saw.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Looks to Crack Down on Overflowing Donation Boxes
Donation boxes in Dallas parking lots that sometimes overflow into a trashy mess may soon get regulation or even get banned. The Dallas City Council Quality of Life Committee Monday discussed the options and asked city staff to return to them with a plan to put regulations in place by the end of the year in time to take effect early next year.
Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
fox4news.com
Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school
DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
dallasexpress.com
‘Father’ of Mesquite Rodeo Dies, 96
Neal Gay, known as “the father” of the Mesquite Rodeo, died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Neal was a truly legendary rodeo leader who played a pivotal role at the #FWSSR for decades. His legacy lives on through his hardworking and dedicated family,” tweeted Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo organizers.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to meet Plano's Quilt Show Chairperson Carolyn Cosgriff
Carolyn Cosgriff lives in the Pebble Brook neighborhood with her partner and their dog. Cosgriff has volunteered at North Dallas Shared Ministries for a decade. Upon retirement from investment consulting, she became more active in the Quilters Guild of Plano. How did you get into quilting?
Missing Dallas boy found safe overnight
A missing nine-year-old boy has been found in Dallas this morning. Khalio Warren was last seen Sunday night just past 10:30 p.m. Police asked for help, believing Khalio may have been confused
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
