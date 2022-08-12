New Details On Why Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Broke Up Despite Major Chemistry

As unlikely as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemed as a couple in the beginning of their relationship, fans sure got on board quickly. The attraction between the two appeared to be absolutely magnetic, so when it was announced that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months , we were left wondering what possibly could have happened? A source has provided some new insight into the split, and as many might have suspected, it apparently didn’t have anything to do with a lack of personal chemistry.

While it seemed like Kim Kardashian’s recent trip to Australia was going to be full of sexy time with her boyfriend — given the racy comment Kardashian made to her team before the trip Down Under — it turns out the couple had some really serious talks about their future. According to a source from Hollywood Life :

When she was in Australia, as much as they had a great time, they also had some very deep talks that led them to them ultimately deciding to break up. There were a lot of things stacked against them. There’s still a huge attraction between them and a strong connection so it’s not like it ended badly but at this point Kim seems clear that it’s over.

The standup comedian-turned-actor is in Australia filming the movie Wizards! , and his schedule has only continued to get busier, with Pete Davidson taking on a bunch of projects following his exit from Saturday Night Live . The couple was already bicoastal, with Kim Kardashian in California and the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor in New York, so the added distance and lack of extended breaks ultimately proved too much. The source said:

Pete being so far away in Australia put a lot of strain on things, the distance hasn’t been easy to navigate. Pete wanted Kim to stay in Australia with him for an extended amount of time and she just isn’t at a place in her life where she can do that. And the thing is Pete is only getting busier so it’s not like this issue is going to go away. They had to face some hard truths, one being that they’re in different places in their lives.

As much as the distance proved to be an obstacle — despite Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s efforts to make it work — they're simply at different places in their lives. Besides the 13-year age difference, which the source said made them “not relatable” to each other at times, Kardashian already has four kids. The reality star allegedly may not have been ready to go back to the diaper days right now. The source continued:

With Pete, Kim does not want the same things as him right now. She has children and, although she would be open to having more, that is not her priority. She loves being a mother to her kids, but they are all at the age where she doesn’t have to baby them.

Despite reports saying that Pete Davidson has been seeking trauma therapy after the attacks waged by Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West was reportedly not the reason the couple didn’t work out. Kardashian even defended Davidson against the rapper when Ye returned to Instagram to roast the former SNL cast member .

I really had hope for these two, but it apparently wasn’t in the cards. Fans will still likely get to see Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's happier days when The Kardashians returns to Hulu subscribers for Season 2 on Thursday, September 22. In the meantime, Season 1 is available for streaming, and be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming up.

