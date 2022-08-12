ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New Details On Why Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Broke Up Despite Major Chemistry

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLVih_0hEr5v7C00

As unlikely as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemed as a couple in the beginning of their relationship, fans sure got on board quickly. The attraction between the two appeared to be absolutely magnetic, so when it was announced that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months , we were left wondering what possibly could have happened? A source has provided some new insight into the split, and as many might have suspected, it apparently didn’t have anything to do with a lack of personal chemistry.

While it seemed like Kim Kardashian’s recent trip to Australia was going to be full of sexy time with her boyfriend — given the racy comment Kardashian made to her team before the trip Down Under — it turns out the couple had some really serious talks about their future. According to a source from Hollywood Life :

When she was in Australia, as much as they had a great time, they also had some very deep talks that led them to them ultimately deciding to break up. There were a lot of things stacked against them. There’s still a huge attraction between them and a strong connection so it’s not like it ended badly but at this point Kim seems clear that it’s over.

The standup comedian-turned-actor is in Australia filming the movie Wizards! , and his schedule has only continued to get busier, with Pete Davidson taking on a bunch of projects following his exit from Saturday Night Live . The couple was already bicoastal, with Kim Kardashian in California and the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor in New York, so the added distance and lack of extended breaks ultimately proved too much. The source said:

Pete being so far away in Australia put a lot of strain on things, the distance hasn’t been easy to navigate. Pete wanted Kim to stay in Australia with him for an extended amount of time and she just isn’t at a place in her life where she can do that. And the thing is Pete is only getting busier so it’s not like this issue is going to go away. They had to face some hard truths, one being that they’re in different places in their lives.

As much as the distance proved to be an obstacle — despite Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s efforts to make it work — they're simply at different places in their lives. Besides the 13-year age difference, which the source said made them “not relatable” to each other at times, Kardashian already has four kids. The reality star allegedly may not have been ready to go back to the diaper days right now. The source continued:

With Pete, Kim does not want the same things as him right now. She has children and, although she would be open to having more, that is not her priority. She loves being a mother to her kids, but they are all at the age where she doesn’t have to baby them.

Despite reports saying that Pete Davidson has been seeking trauma therapy after the attacks waged by Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West was reportedly not the reason the couple didn’t work out. Kardashian even defended Davidson against the rapper when Ye returned to Instagram to roast the former SNL cast member .

I really had hope for these two, but it apparently wasn’t in the cards. Fans will still likely get to see Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's happier days when The Kardashians returns to Hulu subscribers for Season 2 on Thursday, September 22. In the meantime, Season 1 is available for streaming, and be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming up.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 48

Andre Adorno
3d ago

Details on why people don’t give two craps, because this story is fake, just like all that plastic surgery these chicks get done, without an ounce of talent they always make there way in the news for no reason at all but just to show how much surgery they’ve gotten done

Reply(2)
13
Freedom
4d ago

Who cares she will have another man in three months you know she don’t like to be manless like J lo

Reply(4)
21
Robert Vega
2d ago

There was never a relationship it Was all PR this women has no filter you know there something wrong because they can not keep a man it's said , and it starts with there mom

Reply(1)
3
Related
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian's shady pic has fans convinced Kanye is back on the scene

Kimye fans are now convinced that Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who is the father of her children, are back together. The now-debunked theory comes after she promoted his Yeezy brand’s sunglasses. A series of photos shared to Instagram by Kim showed both her and daughters North and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Emotional Talking About Married Life with Travis Barker

The second season of Hulu's The Kardashians seems to be promising an inside look at the life Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are building as newlyweds. A new trailer for the reality series dropped yesterday, teasing more loved-up Kravis footage. During a confessional, the Poosh founder got emotional while speaking candidly about her husband.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of ‘Painful But Worth It’ Tightening Treatment on Her Stomach After Unsightly, ‘Stress-Induced’ Psoriasis Eruption In May

Kim Kardashian, a psoriasis sufferer, has been opening up about her many skincare challenges. Most recently she’s showed off “laser skincare tightening” on her stomach. Kim recently confessed to a psoriasis outbreak that may have been linked to stress when she had to fit into a notorious Marilyn Monroe dress for May’s exclusive Met Gala.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
hotnewhiphop.com

Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Kim And Kanye#Chemistry#Hollywood Life#Wizards#Bod
In Touch Weekly

Kim Kardashian Fearfully Warns Daughter North She Won’t Go Ziplining ‘Ever Again’: Watch the Clip!

Afraid of heights? Kim Kardashian playfully scolded her daughter North West after going ziplining together and having to walk across a bridge high up in the air. “Ever again. No one’s ever talking me into doing this again. Do you hear me?” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard warning her 9-year-old child in a TikTok video on Sunday, August 14. In that moment, Kim walked across a rope bridge slowly, as she appeared to be located pretty high above the trees for the daring excursion. During their day out, she wore a sporty neon jacket, black leggings, sunglasses and a blue helmet for protection.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner sparkles in sheer dress for 25th birthday: ‘Twenty fine’

Kylie Jenner is 25 and feeling fine. The reality star celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday night not in her birthday suit but in a close approximation, rocking a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder white dress covered in sequins. The “Kardashians” star was surrounded by friends and family on her big day, including longtime bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and sister Kendall Jenner, both of whom shared their own snaps of the over-the-top festivities. The Kylie Cosmetics creator fittingly captioned her Instagram carousel, “twenty fine.” Fireworks can be seen exploding in the background of the pics. The makeup mogul smized for the special occasion, showing off an elegant updo and glittering earrings to complete her sultry birthday bash look. Sister Khloé Kardashian, who recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, commented, “Major fomo 😢.” Kim, who recently split from Pete Davidson, wished her a happy birthday as well.  Earlier in the day, the Leo celebrated her birthday at brunch, embracing the Barbiecore trend in a skintight pink minidress with matching slides. Boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom Kylie shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 6-month-old son, wished her a “Happy f–kkkkking birthday” on Instagram with a series of sweet snaps.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after Kim K becomes single

It appears Kanye West isn’t holding his breath for Kim Kardashian to take him back now that the Skims founder is single again. The Yeezy CEO, 45, was photographed on Friday hanging out with a mystery woman in Malibu, Calif. while he met with designers and contractors at his $57.3 million estate, which is under construction. West reportedly bought the property in September 2021 amid his divorce from Kardashian, 41, and the 3,665-square-foot, beachfront property boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The concrete-heavy house was designed by award-winning self-taught architect Tadao Ando, but it seems the “Good Life” rapper still has some tweaks...
MALIBU, CA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
142K+
Followers
36K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy