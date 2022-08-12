– June Sonja (Lindland) Havens, 85, of Westborough, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Julia (Aase) Lindland. She was raised and educated in North Plainfield, NJ, graduated from North Plainfield High School and was educated at the McDowell School of Fashion Design and Illustration in New York City. After graduation, June joined the Judy Bond Blouse Company in New York City as a Fashion Illustrator. After her marriage in 1957 to Richard P. Havens, June and her husband lived in Fayetteville, NC, Plainfield, NJ, and eventually Fair Haven, NJ, where they raised their family of three. They retired later to Eastham, MA.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO