Steven Trumble Jr., 50, of Marlborough
– Steven “Stevie” Trumble, age 50, of Marlboro, MA passed away July 19th, 2022. Steve grew up in Marlboro and was the son of Karen Helms of Cape Coral, Florida and the late Steven Trumble of Hudson. Early on Stevie spent his years in restaurants, he worked his...
Roland J. Laferriere, 90, of North Grafton
Auburn – Roland J. Laferriere died Saturday, August 12, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was 83. He leaves his wife of 35 years, June (Bryan) Laferriere; sons James Laferriere, of Uxbridge; John Laferriere, of Connecticut; and Bruce Laferriere, of Webster; a daughter Linda Laferriere, of Connecticut; two step-children; Lisa Goyer and her husband Richard, of Worcester and Mark Derie, of Webster; his sister Lorraine Marchand and her husband Howard, of No. Grafton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his daughter Susan Shenian.
June S. Havens, 85, of Westborough
– June Sonja (Lindland) Havens, 85, of Westborough, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Julia (Aase) Lindland. She was raised and educated in North Plainfield, NJ, graduated from North Plainfield High School and was educated at the McDowell School of Fashion Design and Illustration in New York City. After graduation, June joined the Judy Bond Blouse Company in New York City as a Fashion Illustrator. After her marriage in 1957 to Richard P. Havens, June and her husband lived in Fayetteville, NC, Plainfield, NJ, and eventually Fair Haven, NJ, where they raised their family of three. They retired later to Eastham, MA.
Richard B. Dymek, 90, retired Westborough School Administrator and Middle School Principal
– Richard B. Dymek, 90, beloved husband of the late Carol (Gillespie) Dymek, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Friday, July 29, 2022. Born and raised in Worcester, Dick was a son of the late Boleslaw and Rozalia (Kowalczyk) Dymek. After proudly serving in the United...
Norma C. Cragin, 90, of Northborough
– Norma Cragin of Northboro, formerly of Shrewsbury and Needham, died peacefully on August 11th from complications related to COVID. At her time of passing, she was surrounded by people who loved her, including family and the staff of Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing in Northboro and Salmon Hospice; always determined, this was her second time on hospice, having been discharged almost a year ago. We were blessed for another year.
Shrewsbury celebrates grant for shared-use path at Jordan Pond
SHREWSBURY – A new shared-use path may be heading to Jordan Pond. The Shrewsbury project was one of 81 trail projects that was awarded funding through the state MassTrails Grant Program. Shrewsbury will receive $50,000 for the design, engineering and permitting. Shared-use plans would make the path accessible. It...
Marlborough firefighters recall Southborough fire response
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department responded to the town of Southborough Aug. 5 for a mutual aid assignment for a structure fire at 21 Sears Road that had been struck by lightning. Engine 1, under the command of Lieutenant Omar Torres, along with firefighters Matthew Armour, Ralph Caccaipaglia...
Chinhuei Yeh, 57, of Shrewsbury
– Chinhuei Yeh, 57, a loving wife, mother, and dedicated Chinese language teacher at Shrewsbury High School, quietly passed away at home in her sleep on August 5, 2022 after a brief illness. Chinhuei is survived by her husband and her two children. She was born in Chiayi, Taiwan. She...
Shrewsbury police make arrests after firearms found in fanny packs
SHREWSBURY – Two Worcester residents face charges after they allegedly had firearms in their possession without a license. Police arrested Isaac Penado, 18, and Yan Quinones, 20, following two separate traffic stops in recent days. Shrewsbury officers pulled a vehicle over on South Street at about 7:45 p.m. Aug....
Hudson Post 100 wins the Chairman’s Cup
HUDSON – After sweeping through the Chairman’s Cup Tournament, Hudson Post 100 made it to the finals and won the tournament. In the final game at Riverside Park on Aug. 11, Post 100 beat Andover 8-6. “Any time you can win your last game, especially to do it...
