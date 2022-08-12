ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Checking out North Texas weekend, next week’s weather forecast

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather is going to be warming back up in North Texas over the weekend and in Central Texas, some storms could possibly show up. NWS Fort Worth has shared its weekend and extended weather outlook.

Friday won’t quite reach triple-digit temperatures but Saturday and Sunday could see temps reach that reality. “A warmup is expected through the weekend with temperatures near 100 degrees by Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will generally be confined to areas south of I-20 Friday and Saturday afternoons.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

More heat is expected for the beginning of the work week with triple-digit temps; shortly after as midweek arrives some chances for precipitation return. “The triple digit heat will return by early next week across North and Central Texas. Fortunately, unsettled weather will return across the region by mid week as the upper level ridge shifts to the west. Low rain/storm chances and near normal temperatures return by late week.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas
