Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Public asked to select best-looking state police cruiser in America
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has the best-looking state police cruiser of them all?. That's the question posed to Americans through the 9th annual American Association of State Troopers' 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
WVNews
'The Mothman Prophecies' director looks back 20 years later
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — “The Mothman Prophecies” began as a book written by parapsychologist John Keel in 1975. The book detailed Keel’s investigation into the sightings of a winged creature known as The Mothman in Point Pleasant during 1966 and 1967. Keel fused supernatural and cosmic theories and connected them ultimately to Dec. 15, 1967, collapse of the Silver Bridge.
WVNews
Eagles notch second, Tornadoes sixth in golf meet
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Eastern and Southern golf teams competed against four other schools during a golf meet at Riverside Golf Course Monday afternoon. The Eagles finished second with a team score of 190.
Comments / 0