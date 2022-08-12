ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

WVNews

'The Mothman Prophecies' director looks back 20 years later

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — “The Mothman Prophecies” began as a book written by parapsychologist John Keel in 1975. The book detailed Keel’s investigation into the sightings of a winged creature known as The Mothman in Point Pleasant during 1966 and 1967. Keel fused supernatural and cosmic theories and connected them ultimately to Dec. 15, 1967, collapse of the Silver Bridge.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Eagles notch second, Tornadoes sixth in golf meet

MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Eastern and Southern golf teams competed against four other schools during a golf meet at Riverside Golf Course Monday afternoon. The Eagles finished second with a team score of 190.
MASON, WV

