Read full article on original website
Related
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
Ohio State Football: Larry Johnson far away from retiring
After last season, one of the biggest questions facing the Ohio State football team was the future of Larry Johnson. The legendary defensive line coach had a rough year. He’s one of the best recruiters in the entire country, but the defensive line was terrible last year. There were...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0