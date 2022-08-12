ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital

A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
