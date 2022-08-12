Read full article on original website
Related
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Olympic champion Ellia Green finds liberation in transition
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s...
Princess Diana tried to shield Prince Harry from ‘spare’ label, James Patterson says: ‘She was troubled by it’
Princess Diana was proud of her two sons – one who is destined to be king and the other who has been coined "the spare" by the press. Knowing that Prince William would receive a special kind of favoritism within the monarchy as second in line to the throne, she was determined to shield Prince Harry from the ‘spare’ label.
Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital
A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
RELATED PEOPLE
Scotland man's appointment to 'period poverty czar' stokes outrage among women
The appointment of a man to the role of "period dignity officer" in Scotland has provoked an uproar among women. Jay Grant, a former personal trainer from Dundee, is tasked with promoting access to free sanitary products across schools and colleges across the Tay Cities Region, according to a job advertisement.
Fox News
778K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0