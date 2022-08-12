'I Always Think You’ve Got A Chance Against Liverpool' - Veteran Manager Gives His Opinion On The Title Race

Ex Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock has already given his thoughts on this year's Premier League Title race, claiming Manchester City just have the edge over rivals Liverpool.

Warnock who more recently managed English Championship outfit Middlesbrough was speaking to TalkSport when he said he was tipping Pep Guardiola's side for the Title come the end of this season.

“I think Liverpool’s a great side as well, (but) I’ve always thought that Man City beat the bottom half sides easier, I always think you’ve got a chance against Liverpool." said Warnock.

"If everybody’s on the game and they’ve got one or two lads off like happened last weekend, I always think you’ve got a chance against Liverpool. Whereas against Man City, I very rarely think you’ve got a chance to get anything.”

It's no secret Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and his counterpart in Manchester Guardiola have created two of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen and in recent times gone toe-to-toe as the clear standout sides.

Both teams have been battling it out at the summit of the table for around five years now with the Reds winning the 2019/2020 campaign, which was their first league Title in 30 years.

Despite Liverpool's recent triumphs in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, City have still won the league four times in the last five years so surely it's about time Klopp's side got more Premier League medals around their necks.

Nevertheless, no matter who wins the Title come May one thing for absolutely certainty is that it won't be an easy ride.

