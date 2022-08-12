Antonio Brown Shares His Biggest Regret of His NFL Career

Antonio Brown releases the biggest regret of his life and it isn't what you would think it is.

Antonio Brown has always been someone that isn't afraid to speak their mind, but his latest tweet might be the craziest thing he's ever said. Considering the types of things he's said and done, it's wild to say that these words are that crazy.

Brown took to Twitter on a random Thursday to let the world know about the biggest regret of his life.

"My biggest regret in my career doesn't involve calling my GM a "cracker", or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air balloon with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn't involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets' stadium mid game while throwing up deuces. My biggest regret is that I'll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live. Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can't imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that. Like watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks."

Well, this is certainly something from AB. Instead of reflecting on some of the mistakes he's made throughout his career, he decided to continue boosting his ego by saying he wishes he could see himself play.

Unfortunately for Brown, he might never even be able to see himself on tape ever again. Due to all of the theatrics he's pulled in the NFL, it seems like organizations have finally had enough with him.

It's sad that he decided to take this route, considering he has 12,291 yards in his career and is certainly an incredible talent when out on the field. Hopefully, he will get things in his life straightened out and be able to return to the field without any of the extra nonsense.

