Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing About 470 Gallons of Diesel Fuel
(CNS) – Two men were behind bars Tuesday for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from the Mecca Travel Center. Pablo Jose Huertas, 25, and Eliseo Laglera, 20, were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Huertas, of Los Angeles,...
County's crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations continues; Fontana man is one of 28 people arrested
Authorities arrested 28 suspects, including one from Fontana, during the two-week period of Aug. 1-14 as part of a continuing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The arrests came during weeks 49 and 50 of the county-wide effort known as Operation Hammer...
BLOOD DRIVES TOMORROW IN YUCCA VALLEY AND JOSHUA TREE
There are two Lifestream blood drives tomorrow (Aug 17) – the first one is at the Yucca Valley VONS from 9AM to 2PM, with the second drive taking place at the Hi Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree from 10AM to 3PM. Blood supplies in the Morongo Basin have been at their lowest levels in years – you can help by setting up an appointment for these and all upcoming blood drives in the high desert at www.lstream.org.
Calif. police arrest dozens in major anti-gang operation
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino police arrested more than 40 people and recovered several firearms in a gang sweep operation at multiple locations throughout the city on Friday. More than 80 officers from neighboring agencies including Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments and the San...
Keeping it Real: In San Bernardino County An Arrest Should Not Be a Death Sentence
On Monday, August 1, 2022 deputies at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga responded to an unresponsive inmate. Although deputies and the facilities medical staff purportedly performed CPR when the city’s fire department arrived on scene, the inmate was pronounced dead. The deceased was reportedly arrested July 27 for resisting an executive officer. Resisting an officer should not result in a death sentence.
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS RETURN FROM FIGHTING NOR-CAL WILDFIRES
A San Bernardino County Fire Strike Team has returned home after a 14-day assignment working the Oak and McKinney fires. “Brush Patrol 6606” is housed out of Station 44 here in Joshua Tree. They are commonly deployed when there is a declared “state of extreme emergency” – using a mutual aid agreement with the California Office of Emergency Services enacted back in 1950.
Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead
A deadly wreck was slowing freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Beaumont and Banning Tuesday morning and was expected to continue impacting drivers until 9:40 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist was killed in a collision reported at 6:23 a.m. It occurred in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs The post Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead appeared first on KESQ.
Summer Threat Heats Up, Lands 2 People In Jail; No One Hurt
Yellow Police Tape with words in bold black letters, Crime Scene Do Not Cross. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. An early morning weekend assault has ended with the arrest of 2 people in Palm Desert. But not before the neighborhood had to be evacuated, and special police teams...
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry
Palm Springs police issued new guidance on whether its officers will assist bail agents or bounty hunters during fugitive recovery operations. A department policy issued last month and obtained by News Channel 3 says, "Department members shall not assist members of the bail industry in the apprehension of a bail fugitive or any persons wanted The post After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry appeared first on KESQ.
LANDERS ARREST RESULTS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERY; DRUGS, AMMO AND GUNS SEIZED
A Landers man was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor. Last weekend, County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report from a man in Wonder Valley that $40,000 worth of property, including farming equipment, had been stolen from him.
Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning
One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning in Palm Desert. The crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Tucson Circle at 8:05 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. The post Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning appeared first on KESQ.
Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident
Traffic is currently being redirected after a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist who was going southbound on Washington St in Palm Desert when it was struck by a car. Drivers heading southbound on Washington Street are being redirected to head southbound on Palm Royale Drive. Currently, Washington Street going southbound between Fred Waring Drive and The post Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident appeared first on KESQ.
Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
Amber Alert Deactivated Following Suspect Arrest in Abduction of Riverside Tot
CHP had deactivated a statewide Amber Alert for the abduction of a one-year-old. The alert was issued Monday from the Riverside area, to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though...
Woman, Possibly Murdered in Claremont, Found Dead Outside Murrieta Police Station
CLAREMONT – A 25-year-old man was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder August 12, accused of killing a woman found suffering from traumatic injuries in a vehicle. The woman was found in the vehicle parked at the Murrieta Police Department, 2 Towne Square. First responders were called to the police parking lot just after 10:30 a.m., according to the Claremont Police Department.
Deputies Arrest Suspect for Numerous Alleged Weapons Charges During a Traffic Stop
Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Nixle post:. “During proactive patrol in Loma Linda, deputies assigned to the Central Station conducted a traffic stop for various California vehicle code violations. The driver, Richard Castelan, was contacted and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and an AR-15 rifle.
