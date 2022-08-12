Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
Renowned Real Estate Developer’s Entry into Carousel Mall Redevelopment Sparks More Interest in Downtown San Bernardino
As progress continues in the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown, two recent high-profile actions by the city council on the site have spiked interest in other properties in the area. On August 3, the San Bernardino City Council approved...
fullertonobserver.com
Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase
This article has been updated from its original version. Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
KTVU FOX 2
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
Dozens of Amazon employees in San Bernardino walk off job, demanding better pay, improved conditions
Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed his support for a group of Amazon employees who walked off the job in San Bernardino.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
z1077fm.com
LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS RETURN FROM FIGHTING NOR-CAL WILDFIRES
A San Bernardino County Fire Strike Team has returned home after a 14-day assignment working the Oak and McKinney fires. “Brush Patrol 6606” is housed out of Station 44 here in Joshua Tree. They are commonly deployed when there is a declared “state of extreme emergency” – using a mutual aid agreement with the California Office of Emergency Services enacted back in 1950.
iebusinessdaily.com
Master-planned community in Menifee gets started
Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
Norco, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Norco, California, which is located in Riverside county. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of August 8, 2022. Currently there are 51 single family residence homes for sale in Norco, CA. They are selling between $550,00- $2,299,000.
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency
Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
z1077fm.com
BLOOD DRIVES TOMORROW IN YUCCA VALLEY AND JOSHUA TREE
There are two Lifestream blood drives tomorrow (Aug 17) – the first one is at the Yucca Valley VONS from 9AM to 2PM, with the second drive taking place at the Hi Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree from 10AM to 3PM. Blood supplies in the Morongo Basin have been at their lowest levels in years – you can help by setting up an appointment for these and all upcoming blood drives in the high desert at www.lstream.org.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
tornadopix.com
Two Mega Deals for Condominiums in Rancho Cucamonga, Downtown Riverside – San Bernardino Sun
The 55-year-old village in the fifth condominium in Rancho Cucamonga has sold to investors for $97 million, according to Vesda, a commercial real estate data provider. The buyer was multi-family real estate investment firm Greystar Real Estate Partners in Charleston, SC and the seller was Acacia Capital Corp. in San Mateo.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks
Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
tornadopix.com
Chemical spill forces evacuation in Riverside County amid fears of possible explosion; 215 Highway closed
Riverside County, California. – Fire authorities said the possibility of an explosion following a rail vehicle leak closed part of Interstate 215 and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of Riverside County residents. Officials said with Cal Fire around. 7:40 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received reports of a chemical spill along...
sgvcitywatch.com
Woman, Possibly Murdered in Claremont, Found Dead Outside Murrieta Police Station
CLAREMONT – A 25-year-old man was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder August 12, accused of killing a woman found suffering from traumatic injuries in a vehicle. The woman was found in the vehicle parked at the Murrieta Police Department, 2 Towne Square. First responders were called to the police parking lot just after 10:30 a.m., according to the Claremont Police Department.
Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident
Traffic is currently being redirected after a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist who was going southbound on Washington St in Palm Desert when it was struck by a car. Drivers heading southbound on Washington Street are being redirected to head southbound on Palm Royale Drive. Currently, Washington Street going southbound between Fred Waring Drive and The post Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Merger of SB water company is official
The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
z1077fm.com
LANDERS ARREST RESULTS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERY; DRUGS, AMMO AND GUNS SEIZED
A Landers man was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor. Last weekend, County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report from a man in Wonder Valley that $40,000 worth of property, including farming equipment, had been stolen from him.
z1077fm.com
TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK
San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
thelog.com
Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created
BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
Comments / 0