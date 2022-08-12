There are two Lifestream blood drives tomorrow (Aug 17) – the first one is at the Yucca Valley VONS from 9AM to 2PM, with the second drive taking place at the Hi Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree from 10AM to 3PM. Blood supplies in the Morongo Basin have been at their lowest levels in years – you can help by setting up an appointment for these and all upcoming blood drives in the high desert at www.lstream.org.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO