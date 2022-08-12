Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
NHL
Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets
Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
NHL
On Tap: Day 7 of World Junior Championship
Canada, Finland battle for top spot in Group A; Austria looking for first win, spot in quarterfinals. Monday is the seventh day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. On Tap for Day 7. All games on NHL Network in U.S.,...
NHL
Bruins Prospects Shine Through Preliminary Round at World Juniors
Team USA will continue on to the quarterfinals with help from B's 2020 sixth-round pick Riley Duran, who is competing in his first World Juniors. The Providence College forward has two goals and three assists through four games with Team USA set to face Czechia on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Gaudreau remains top 15 left wing option after signing, boosts Laine on No. 1 line. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Columbus Blue Jackets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Three questions facing Colorado Avalanche
Second-line center, Georgiev's potential as starter among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Colorado Avalanche. [Avalanche 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who...
NHL
Miro Heiskanen is ready to firmly place himself among the league's elite
Despite battling mono and looking tired at times last season, Heiskanen posted numbers that were pretty close to his career averages. He logged 24:53 in average time on ice and had 36 points in 70 games, or about a half point a game (which is what he's done in 275 career games). He was seventh in puck possession at 51.8 percent and was used in the most challenging situations by the coaching staff.
NHL
Five prospects advance to quarterfinals at WJC
MONTREAL -- All five Canadiens prospects participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship are heading to the quarterfinals. Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney (Canada), Oliver Kapanen and Petteri Nurmi (Finland), and Jan Mysak (Czechia) still have a shot at medaling in Edmonton. Here is the schedule for Wednesday's matchups...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks
Players who can return value in later rounds of drafts; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey sleeper candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. : Top 250. Mock draft 1.0 |...
NHL
BLOG: Woodcroft expecting to experiment during Training Camp
EDMONTON, AB - It's all quiet on the off-season front, but you can guarantee that many conversations are happening behind the scenes around the National Hockey League in preparation for the new campaign. We are in the dog days of summer around the League with the Draft completed and the...
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23
Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Afanasyev could seize opportunity to play for Predators this season
NASHVILLE -- Egor Afanasyev hopes to make his NHL debut and extend his stay with the Nashville Predators this season after the 21-year-old forward prospect was one of the final cuts before the start of last season. "I'm going to try to do everything I can to make the team,"...
NHL
WORLD JUNIORS: Munzenberger and Maatta face off in quarter-final
EDMONTON, AB - Teammates will become rivals at the World Juniors. Oilers prospects Joel Maatta (Finland) and Luca Munzenberger (Germany) will go head-to-head on Wednesday as their respective nations face off in the 2022 WJHC quarter-final at 10:00 am at Rogers Place. The pair of Oilers draftees have seemingly been...
NHL
Gaucher has potential to supply Ducks with needed size, strength
IRVINE, Calif. -- Nathan Gaucher should eventually give the Anaheim Ducks a bit more of the size and toughness they feel they are lacking. Anaheim selected Gaucher in the first round (No. 22) of the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7, and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract July 28.
NHL
Top center in NHL in 3 seasons debated
McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET on NHL Network. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best center in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
Lightning prospect Duke stands out with intensity, hockey sense
BRANDON, Fla. -- Dylan Duke quietly went about his business recently during Tampa Bay Lightning development camp. That is until it came time for the 3-on-3 tournament at the end of camp. That's when the forward's competitive fire was lit. "I think I had my legs pretty good," Duke said....
NHL
Conor Geekie Using Summer Workouts to Prepare for Life as a Professional
Conor Geekie chose to not spend the summer sulking. Not only was he forced to watch almost all of rookie development camp from the sidelines -- including the annual black and white scrimmage -- following a minor injury, but he also was unable to attend Team Canada's development camp the following week.
NHL
Fischer Prepared to 'Go Through the Trenches' with Teammates this Season
There's nowhere else he'd rather be. The former second-round pick (2015, 32nd overall) is proud to be part of what Arizona is building in the desert. "I'm so excited to be a part of this group, because we're a part of a plan, and that's an exciting thing," Fischer said. "You want guys that want to be a part of this and want to go through the trenches and come out on the other side, making the playoffs consistently every year."
NHL
Scheifele excited for 'little bit of a fresh start' with Jets
Center never wanted to leave Winnipeg, looking forward to playing for new coach Bowness. Mark Scheifele is ready for change with the Winnipeg Jets this season. The forward, entering his 12th NHL season, will play for a new coach in Rick Bowness, who was hired July 3. He replaced Dave Lowry, who was fired after the Jets (39-32-11) and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016-17.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Brendan Gaunce
Stats: 30 GP, 5-2-7 Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Brendan Gaunce spent a lot of time on Interstate 71 this past year after splitting his season with the Blue Jackets between Columbus and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the top farm team in the organization.
