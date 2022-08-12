ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1240 WJIM

Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan

Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing

A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents

India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lathrup Village council member allegedly caught on camera eavesdropping on outdoor meeting

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Lathrup Village city council member is in hot water. A group of residents want her recalled and claims she spied on them. It started when a group of Lathrup Village residents gathered together in a backyard to discuss a certain council member - and ended with a call to the police after the council member appeared in the backyard.
LATHRUP VILLAGE, MI
MLive

Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills

FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Back to the Bricks Main Event Week starts tonight with Cruise N’ Car Show

FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
FLINT, MI
HometownLife.com

Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.

Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
umflint.edu

UM-Flint student flees war in Ukraine for international experiences in US

For most students, the first steps toward college are a celebration. There's the excitement of finding an admission letter in the mail, followed by joyful hugs with family and a flurry of text messages to friends. But Yuliia Lane isn't most students. For her, the first step toward the University...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Crowd turns out for annual BBQ Cook-Off at Davison Farmers Market

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A smoky, savory aroma filled the air at the Davison Farmers Market on Saturday morning as a crowd gathered for the ninth annual Barbecue Cook-Off. “It’s turned into basically one of our biggest events of the year,” said Sandy Coykendall, manager of Davison Farmers Market.
DAVISON, MI
East Village Magazine

Education Beat: Staff shortages at Flint schools at a “critical” stage

— Joyce Ellis McNeal, president, Flint Board of Education. The central issue at a four-hour Flint Board of Education (FBOE) Committee of the Whole meeting Aug. 10 was the “critical” shortage of candidates to fill vacant staff positions in the district — primarily teachers. Flint officials said...
FLINT, MI
wrif.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
michiganradio.org

The cost of calls keep families disconnected and keep jails funded

The day that Felisha married Terrence Moorlet in 2018 was also her 40th birthday, and so he always made sure their anniversaries were celebrations complete with cake and gifts, as well as some summer fun. “Between having water balloon fights and splashing around in a pool,” she said, “we would be doing something crazy.”
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

