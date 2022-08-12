Read full article on original website
YouthQuest job fair in downtown Flint today seeking candidates to ‘positively impact’ students
FLINT, MI -- YouthQuest’s job fair this afternoon in downtown Flint will offer jobs on the spot to candidates that are seeking to “positively impact” Flint students. The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Flint & Genesee Group, 519 S. Saginaw St.
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Free backpacks, supplies, more available at Detroit back-to-school event on Aug. 26
A back-to-school event being held at Marygrove College will offer families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more. The “Back-to-School Empowerment Event” will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit. The event is...
whmi.com
Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing
A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents
India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
‘Your favorite block party is back’: 3rd annual The Block Party returns to downtown Flint
FLINT, MI - Live DJs, music, food and nostalgic vibes are expected at this year’s 3rd annual The Block Party this week. The summertime outdoor event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, will be located at the the highest level of downtown’s J.W. Rutherford Parking Structure, located at 125 W. Kearsley St.
fox2detroit.com
Lathrup Village council member allegedly caught on camera eavesdropping on outdoor meeting
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Lathrup Village city council member is in hot water. A group of residents want her recalled and claims she spied on them. It started when a group of Lathrup Village residents gathered together in a backyard to discuss a certain council member - and ended with a call to the police after the council member appeared in the backyard.
Concerned Pastors ask for removal of 3 road commissioners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Concerned Pastors for Social Action has filed a formal complaint against several officials at the Genesee County Road Commission and called for the removal of three members of its board. The Rev. Alfred L. Harris made the requests in a letter to both the Road...
Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills
FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
Detroit News
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
Back to the Bricks Main Event Week starts tonight with Cruise N’ Car Show
FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
HometownLife.com
Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.
Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
umflint.edu
UM-Flint student flees war in Ukraine for international experiences in US
For most students, the first steps toward college are a celebration. There's the excitement of finding an admission letter in the mail, followed by joyful hugs with family and a flurry of text messages to friends. But Yuliia Lane isn't most students. For her, the first step toward the University...
Crowd turns out for annual BBQ Cook-Off at Davison Farmers Market
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A smoky, savory aroma filled the air at the Davison Farmers Market on Saturday morning as a crowd gathered for the ninth annual Barbecue Cook-Off. “It’s turned into basically one of our biggest events of the year,” said Sandy Coykendall, manager of Davison Farmers Market.
East Village Magazine
Education Beat: Staff shortages at Flint schools at a “critical” stage
— Joyce Ellis McNeal, president, Flint Board of Education. The central issue at a four-hour Flint Board of Education (FBOE) Committee of the Whole meeting Aug. 10 was the “critical” shortage of candidates to fill vacant staff positions in the district — primarily teachers. Flint officials said...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
wrif.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
michiganradio.org
The cost of calls keep families disconnected and keep jails funded
The day that Felisha married Terrence Moorlet in 2018 was also her 40th birthday, and so he always made sure their anniversaries were celebrations complete with cake and gifts, as well as some summer fun. “Between having water balloon fights and splashing around in a pool,” she said, “we would be doing something crazy.”
Flint Elite taking small steps in attempt to build football program from scratch
FLINT – Flint Elite’s football team has set modest goals for 2022. That’s probably a good idea considering the coaches are still trying to build a co-op program that features players from Burton Madison Academy and Flint New Standard Academy. In the first two seasons of the...
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
