WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville woman charged with child neglect after alleged DUI crash

MICANOPY, Fla. – Holly Marie Hunter, 30 was arrested last night following a crash in which two children were injured. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Alachua County Fire Rescue initially responded to a vehicle off the roadway near U.S. Hwy 411 and SR 25 in Micanopy, followed by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, who wrote the report.
MICANOPY, FL
click orlando

81-year-old man in shootout with Clermont police dies of injuries

CLERMONT, Fla. – An 81-year-old man who was injured in a shootout with Clermont police has died, according to the department. The Clermont Police Department said Wallace Sims Wainwright died on Tuesday. The Clermont Fire Department and Lake EMS responded to a mobile home complex on Aug. 6 after receiving a medical call for Wainwright’s wife.
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
APOPKA, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of entering a home wielding a knife and threatening the resident inside. On Sunday night just before midnight, Richard Sweat, 59, walked up to a home in Gainesville and started banging on the door according to the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFLA

Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, family mourns loss of 16-year-old explorer

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A member of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program tragically died due to an unexpected medical issue. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Laci Cheyanne Laycock, 16, died as a result of a sudden illness on Aug. 6. She died at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurism.
WCJB

A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A real estate agent is suing Bosshardt Realty, alleging the company carried out a conspiracy to wipe away a competitor in Gainesville. Rory Casseaux filed the lawsuit, alleging Bosshardt Realty and several of their employees gave wrong information to Gainesville Police leading to a swat raid in June of last year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County school bus involved in crash

Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, with two senior citizens, and a school bus, carrying two teenagers, crashed around 8:00 AM Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a Jeep was travelling north on SW 20th Ave Road, and the bus was behind it. FHP says the Jeep "Was driven off...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane

PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
PALATKA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
WILDWOOD, FL

