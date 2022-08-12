Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man accused of molesting boy; more victims possible, Marion deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of molesting a boy was arrested Monday in Marion County, and deputies believe there may be more victims, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to Golden Hills Mobile Home Park — 7865 W. State Road 40 — on Monday...
WCJB
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman charged with child neglect after alleged DUI crash
MICANOPY, Fla. – Holly Marie Hunter, 30 was arrested last night following a crash in which two children were injured. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Alachua County Fire Rescue initially responded to a vehicle off the roadway near U.S. Hwy 411 and SR 25 in Micanopy, followed by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, who wrote the report.
click orlando
81-year-old man in shootout with Clermont police dies of injuries
CLERMONT, Fla. – An 81-year-old man who was injured in a shootout with Clermont police has died, according to the department. The Clermont Police Department said Wallace Sims Wainwright died on Tuesday. The Clermont Fire Department and Lake EMS responded to a mobile home complex on Aug. 6 after receiving a medical call for Wainwright’s wife.
WCJB
Gainesville Police opens further investigation into handling of Terrell Bradley arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. . Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. . Copyright 2022...
click orlando
WATCH: Bodycam video shows arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Winter Garden police released the body-camera video Tuesday showing Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s adult son getting arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Chase Mina, 27, was arrested Sunday night after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a pickup...
click orlando
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
WCJB
Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of entering a home wielding a knife and threatening the resident inside. On Sunday night just before midnight, Richard Sweat, 59, walked up to a home in Gainesville and started banging on the door according to the arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff
FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Citrus County
A 46-year-old man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home and causing residents in a Floral City neighborhood to be evacuated, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
click orlando
Dog, cat die in fire; 4 other pets rescued from Ocala apartment, officials say
OCALA, Fla. – A dog and a cat died, and four other cats were injured, in an Ocala apartment fire Monday morning, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 9:23 a.m. at NE 14th Street and NE 17th Avenue after hearing reports of smoke in the area.
WCJB
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, family mourns loss of 16-year-old explorer
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A member of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program tragically died due to an unexpected medical issue. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Laci Cheyanne Laycock, 16, died as a result of a sudden illness on Aug. 6. She died at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurism.
WCJB
A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A real estate agent is suing Bosshardt Realty, alleging the company carried out a conspiracy to wipe away a competitor in Gainesville. Rory Casseaux filed the lawsuit, alleging Bosshardt Realty and several of their employees gave wrong information to Gainesville Police leading to a swat raid in June of last year.
mycbs4.com
Marion County school bus involved in crash
Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, with two senior citizens, and a school bus, carrying two teenagers, crashed around 8:00 AM Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a Jeep was travelling north on SW 20th Ave Road, and the bus was behind it. FHP says the Jeep "Was driven off...
wogx.com
'Get him off, please!' Florida K-9 chomps down on accused car thief's backside during chase
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida K-9 took a bite out of crime, literally, in Marion County. New bodycam video shows it all started when a deputy spotted a stolen car in Ocala last month. It ended with the suspect begging for help. Investigators say K-9 Jax latched onto the rear...
Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane
PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
click orlando
Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs
It’s known that alligators might eat other gators, but you might not really comprehend it until you see it. Tammy Shaw saw it happen on Aug. 4 in Silver Springs in Marion County. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood
A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
