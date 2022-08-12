ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery

TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Governor appoints 3 to the Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Saint Francis, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Car fire destroys 120 acres in southern Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY—A fire in southern Kansas Monday destroyed approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. On Monday afternoon, Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS both sent units to assist with what started as a car fire. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans and carried this fire rapidly across the field and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machaela Cavanaugh
Hutch Post

White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
POTUS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy