Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kan. hand recount
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won't change the outcome of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state's office said the...
20 states, D.C. join in opposing Texas suit on emergency abortion care
WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life. The...
Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery
TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
Governor appoints 3 to the Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
Tyson scales back recount request in GOP race for Kansas Treasurer
TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson on Monday dramatically scaled back her request to recount votes for the GOP nomination for state treasurer, targeting just six counties for a review of ballots by hand. State Rep. Steven Johnson led Tyson by 452 votes as of 5 p.m. Monday with...
Moran: PACT Act will help toxic exposed veterans get medical care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 was signed into law this week and that the legislation was really years in the making. "It's been a topic that we've...
Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Car fire destroys 120 acres in southern Kansas
SUMNER COUNTY—A fire in southern Kansas Monday destroyed approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. On Monday afternoon, Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS both sent units to assist with what started as a car fire. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans and carried this fire rapidly across the field and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire.
Police ID man who rammed car into US Capitol barrier, fired shots
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just...
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
