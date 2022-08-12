ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Aberdeen lose winger Callum Roberts for up to 10 weeks ahead of Motherwell clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIgCJ_0hEr2htd00

Aberdeen new boy Callum Roberts is out for eight to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Hayden Coulson took a knock against St Mirren last week and will miss the visit of Motherwell on Saturday but should return to training next week.

Jack MacKenzie trained on Thursday after recovering from a thigh injury and will be considered along with Shayden Morris, who is in the squad after signing last week, while Connor Barron remains out with a knee injury.

New Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has Callum Slattery available for the first time following the midfielder’s two-match suspension.

Centre-back Ricki Lamie will complete his two-game ban.

Jake Carroll has been ruled out with a knee injury which could have ended his season, while fellow left-back Nathan McGinley remains a long-term absentee.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Charlton manager Ben Garner praises Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Charlton manager Ben Garner saw Jesurun Rak-Sakyi shine on his debut as they thrashed Plymouth 5-1 and then backed the Crystal Palace loanee to scale even greater heights. The 19-year-old winger took just 11 minutes to score the Addicks’ opening goal. Charlton have a 100 per cent winning record...
SOCCER
newschain

Marcus Harness strike keeps Ipswich’s run going

Ipswich stayed top of Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 win at Burton. Marcus Harness drilled home his third goal of the season on the hour to give the Suffolk side the points. Kieran McKenna’s side have taken 10 points from their opening four games and won their last three.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Hammell
Person
Callum Slattery
Person
Ricki Lamie
Person
Hayden Coulson
Person
Jack Mackenzie
Person
Nathan Mcginley
Person
Jake Carroll
newschain

Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich overcame ‘big challenge’ by beating Burton

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was relieved to come through what he described as a chaotic first half to seal a 1-0 victory at Burton. Marcus Harness, who began his career with Burton, grabbed his third goal in as many league games following his summer switch from Portsmouth. McKenna said: “It’s...
SOCCER
newschain

Josh Bowler strikes to give Blackpool win at QPR

Josh Bowler’s goal against his former club gave Blackpool a 1-0 victory at QPR. Rangers had plenty of possession at Loftus Road but were unable to find an equaliser after Bowler netted in first-half injury time. Bowler cut in from the right and, after his first effort was blocked,...
SOCCER
newschain

Matty Daly and Alex Pattison on target as Harrogate see off Gillingham

Matty Daly and Alex Pattison scored either side of half-time as Harrogate recorded a 2-0 League Two victory over Gillingham. Harrogate created the first chance after 10 minutes when Jaheim Headley’s low strike and forced Glenn Morris into a strong save. Gillingham debutant Hakeeb Adelakun then went close when...
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Rosenior bemoans missed chances as Derby draw at Shrewsbury

Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior claimed his side should have taken all three points after their entertaining 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury. The Rams were forced to settle for their first draw of the season despite Richard Stearman, Tom Barkhuizen and Louie Sibley all going close. Rosenior said: “Same story as...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#St Mirren#New Motherwell
newschain

Barnsley ease past Bristol Rovers

Goals from Devante Cole, Jordan Williams and Josh Benson gave Barnsley a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers. The League One contest was only three minutes old when Callum Styles produced a good run down the left and played the ball to Cole, who found the net from a tight angle.
SOCCER
newschain

Cheltenham hold Fleetwood to pick up first point of the season

Cheltenham picked up their first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Fleetwood in League One. Despite the lack of goals it was an entertaining and at times ill-tempered encounter at Highbury Stadium. Scott Brown’s Fleetwood, who had won both their previous home games under his management, screamed...
SOCCER
newschain

Bradley Johnson bags brace as MK Dons see off Port Vale

Bradley Johnson scored both goals as MK Dons picked up their first win of the season in League One with a 2-1 victory over Port Vale at Stadium MK. Having lost each of their previous three games without scoring, this was a timely result for last season’s play-off semi-finalists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Injuries take shine off win at QPR for Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton savoured his side’s 1-0 win at QPR but admitted his joy was tempered by concern for injured midfielders Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini. Both on-loan youngsters were taken off at Loftus Road, where Josh Bowler’s goal against his former club secured the points. Arsenal’s...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal

Brighton have signed Ecuador full-back Pervis Estupinan on a contract until June 2027. The 24-year-old arrives from LaLiga side Villarreal, for undisclosed terms and subject to international clearance. His arrival comes after Brighton sold left-back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Head coach Graham Potter told the club website: “We’re excited by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Preston left to rue missed chances in goalless draw with Rotherham

Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten Championship records as they drew 0-0 in a hard-fought Roses battle. North End enjoyed by far the better of the match and defensively looked solid again, having not conceded now in their first four league matches. Rotherham, meanwhile, in somehow repelling all that...
SOCCER
newschain

Walsall suffer first defeat of season after going down to Barrow

Summer signings Tyrell Warren and Sam McClelland ended Walsall’s unbeaten start to the season as Barrow got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Holker Street. Headers from Warren and Chelsea loanee McClelland within three first-half minutes did the damage in Cumbria as Pete Wild’s side bounced back from Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Sutton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mansfield fightback to see off 10-man AFC Wimbledon in seven-goal thiller

Mansfield fought back after going 2-0 down to see off 10-men AFC Wimbledon 5-2 in a League Two thriller on Tuesday night. An all-action first half saw Josh Davison establish a 2-0 lead for Wimbledon inside 16 minutes before Stags fought back and Chris Gunter was sent off for retaliation.
SOCCER
newschain

Rangers’ Champions League hopes in the balance after home draw with PSV

Rangers’ Champions League ambitions are in the balance following a pulsating 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off at Ibrox. Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 37th minute when Ibrahim Sangare drove in following a corner.
CONNOR GOLDSON
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy