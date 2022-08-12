ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Kiser And The Notre Dame Linebackers Working On Mastering The Defense

By Sean Stires
 4 days ago

Notre Dame senior linebacker Jack Kiser is working to become more versatile and productive under new leadership

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Linebacker Jack Kiser has been around the block during his Notre Dame career. The block isn’t too far from home for the Royal Center, Ind native. In fact, it’s roughly 71 miles from the heart of campus to the small town where the big-time college linebacker grew up.

Kiser has gone from a Jack Of All Trades high school player, who played quarterback and defensive back and everything in between, while leading Pioneer to 30 consecutive wins and back-to-back state championships before heading north up Highway 31 to join the Fighting Irish.

Now a senior, Kiser continues to do a little of everything, especially this fall. He has worked at all three linebacker positions and even some Vyper (defensive end), as he continues to hone his Swiss Army Knife approach to football.

"I feel like every year, I kind of find myself in the role of learning everything and making sure I’m available at any position or any need within the linebacker level,” Kiser said after a recent practice. “This year’s the same. Nothing’s really changed. I’m learning everything (and) cross-training. (I’m) just trying to be the best player I can be at any position.”

Kiser’s production has increased gradually over the course of his first three years with the Irish. From four spot appearances as a freshman in 2019, to 11 games, predominantly on special teams in the 2020 College Football Playoff season, to eight starts and 13 games last fall.

Like the rest of the veterans on the Fighting Irish defense, Kiser is now on his third defensive coordinator in as many seasons after the promotion of Marcus Freeman to head coach and the arrival of Al Golden as the new defensive coordinator.

Kiser left his first spring under Golden with one main task in mind for the summer: to master the defense.

"I think that goes for everybody, but just mastering the defense,” Kiser said. “Helping the young guys and just getting more experience and seeing things a little bit quicker and reacting faster.

"Coach Golden says all the time – stimulus and response," continued the Irish linebacker. "So that’s one thing, I think, out of the spring, if you see something it has to be a reaction, quick, fast. And I think that goes for all the linebackers and anybody on the field, honestly.”

Kiser talks of reacting as quickly (and as passionately) as he talks about it. Or as quickly as his 66-yard interception return for a touchdown against Wisconsin last September turned a nail-biter of a game into a rollicking romp.

Kiser was one of just two players on the Fighting Irish defense to finish with multiple interceptions last year, while also tallying 45 tackles. But last year is in Kiser’s rearview mirror. He’s looking toward a 2022 season with a new coordinator and head coach, but with a strong standard firmly in place for the defense.

"There’s a standard here for the Notre Dame defense,” said Kiser. “I think it’s just taking it (to the) next level. Bringing that energy every day. Bringing that controlled chaos and just, really, that havoc and unbreakable spirit.

"We saw it in games last year, there (were) times where the defense kind of (hit) a little lull," continued Kiser. "We can’t have that. That has to be eradicated and every play has to be the most important play of the season.”

The start of training camp has meant extended time working in the red zone for both the offense and the defense. It means a little less running downfield for the skill position players, but it has also given both sides of the ball the chance to sharpen their skills in the most important part of the field.

“There was a huge emphasis on the red zone and an unbreakable spirit,” Kiser said. “That’s one of our identities as a defense is being unbreakable. It’s all about that – when your back’s against the wall, play your best football. Execute at the highest level and do something special.”

Both Golden and graduate assistant James Laurinaitis , who works with Irish linebackers, have imparted their own experiences to the Irish about standing strong in those “backs to the wall” moments.

Laurinaitis’ tales come from his time playing in college at Ohio State and in the NFL, while Golden has talked a lot about his experience helping the Cincinnati Bengals reach their first Super Bowl in 33 years last January.

"It’s about big moments,” Kiser shared. “You realize you can’t get down. That’s the moment where your head has to be the highest – your confidence has to be the highest – no matter what’s happened up to that point. That’s the identity of this defense (and) we’re gonna carry that forward.”

That first step forward comes Sept. 3, when the Irish play at Freeman and Laurinaitis' alma mater, Ohio State, and will also be a return to the state of Ohio for Golden.

Irish Breakdown Content

