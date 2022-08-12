Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
TN teacher expresses concern about what students are allowed to read at school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on TikTok with a video about what books your student is allowed to read at school. The video centers around a new law that is creating controversy in the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act was passed by the General Assembly...
WSMV
Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
WSMV
TDOC receives grant to help offenders find housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has received a $200,000 grant to help offenders find housing upon release. The new grant will provide transitional housing for up to 60 days to offenders who have served their sentence. TDOC has an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) which helped make the grant possible.
WSMV
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, officers investigating
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters deer season is not open. This reminder from TWRA comes after a photo of a deer, illegally shot out of season by someone with a crossbow, circulated social media. A photo provided by the wildlife agency shows a deer still alive with a bolt lodged vertically through its head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Below Average Temperatures with a Few Showers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - 80s expected over the next seven days with a few chances of rain especially the beginning of next week. This evening our weather will dry out. We’ll keep cloud cover. A few patches of fog, mist, or even drizzle may form by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by sunrise.
Comments / 0