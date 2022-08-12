ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wonderwall.com

Suri Cruise, 16, makes movie soundtrack debut in mom Kate Holmes' new film, plus more news

Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri Cruise, 16, sings in two of her mom's new films. It's turning out to be a big year, professionally, for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise. As Katie recently revealed to Yahoo Entertainment, the 16-year-old graces the soundtracks of two of her mom's latest feature films. "Alone Together," in theaters and on demand now, kicks off with Suri's rendition of "Blue Moon" playing over the opening credits. The teen also lent her vocals to music on Katie's upcoming drama, "Rare Objects," out later this year. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" gushed the "Dawson's Creek" alum," who wrote, directed and stars in the new romantic drama. "She's very, very talented," Katie added. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'" Katie added that Suri "actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,'" which wrapped last year. "Other than that," Katie said with a laugh, "she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
OK! Magazine

Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life

As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
musictimes.com

Is THIS What Killed Naomi Judd? Creepy New Details Reveal Cause of Suicide

Naomi Judd reportedly struggled for an alarming reason days before claiming her own life. Judd's mental health issues have been put under the spotlight after her tragic death. Her family announced that her long battle caused the singer to cause a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, a source recently revealed that...
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Outsider.com

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz

I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
E! News

E! News

