Chicago, IL

Comments / 26

martin
2d ago

Do an analysis of which demographic is shooting and committing violent crimes the most in Chicago. That's not a police problem.

7
Larking
4d ago

So , they do the majority of the crime .

18
Echo 121
4d ago

Could there be a legitimate reason for that?

15
 

cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man threatens to shoot CTA Red Line passenger for refusing to give cigarette

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man tried to punch another man who wouldn't give him a cigarette on a CTA Red Line train at Howard. According to police, a 34-year-old male victim was approached by another man who was armed with a handgun. The offender demanded a cigarette and when the victim refused, there was a physical confrontation. The victim's friend tried to stop the offender by jumping on his back. The offender then pulled out a gun and threated to shoot. The victims were able to escape. The victim's friend said it's terrifying. "They don't care who you are, they will rob you no matter who you are," Hailey Schilling said. "We need to get more police on that platform and on that train."No injuries were reported. Police do not have anyone in custody for the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery

CHICAGO - Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side. The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting

Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

19-year-old seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 11:24 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot twice in the torso and transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
WILMETTE, IL
fox32chicago.com

30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
DOLTON, IL

Comments / 0

