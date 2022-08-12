ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Five-alarm fire rages in Town of Woodbury (video)

WOODBURY – A five-alarm blaze involving heavy fire conditions in two buildings at 15 Shuit Place in the Town of Woodbury has brought out several fire departments under mutual aid. One person sustained burn injuries, according to EMS personnel at the scene. The fire was reported in the early...
WOODBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hurleyville building burns second time

HURLEYVILLE – Fire in a building at 314 Hurleyville Main Street in Hurleyville brought out firefighters from several departments early Tuesday morning to battle what was called a “fully involved” structure fire. The call came in around 3:40 a.m. The two-alarm fire was at the same address...
HURLEYVILLE, NY
City
Chester, NY
Chester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Guilderland, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson Valley under drought watch (video)

ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire damages Peekskill home

PEEKSKILL – Fire Saturday morning at a residence in Simpson Place in Peekskill damaged the 2 ½-story private dwelling. The fire was initially reported at 6 a.m. as a blaze in a barbecue pit, but arriving firefighters encountered heavy fire out of a window of the wood frame building.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Careless driver puts firefighters at risk by driving over fire hose

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A garage fire on Sunday afternoon was being extinguished by Arlington firefighters when a careless driver drove over the hose carrying water to the firefighters, putting lives at risk. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Arlington Fire District responded to a garage fire at 477 Haight...
ARLINGTON, NY
hvmag.com

7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
IRVINGTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Officials investigating cause of dry wells in town of Newburgh

The town of Newburgh is providing water to some residents relying on wells after their water supply dried up in recent days. The people impacted live by Hilltop Avenue near Route 300. Town officials say they’re investigating whether the wells went dry due to the drought or if it was...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
CBS New York

Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Jeffery Mac

NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 Years

Richard Aderson( KC Downey/WMUR9) This story centers around the murder of Forty-seven-year-old Richard Aderson. Aderson worked as the assistant superintendent of the Valley Central School District in Orange County, NY. He was also a family man being married with three children. That fact would make the events of that night so much more tragic. On the night of February 5th, 1997, Aderson was driving home at around 6:00 pm. In rush hour traffic, he was headed east on Interstate 84 in Fishkill, NY. While en route, he was sideswiped by another vehicle on the road. Both cars pulled over not too far from exit 12. As the two men exited their vehicles, the driver of the other car began yelling at Aderson.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

