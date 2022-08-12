Coming up with a name for your baby isn't always easy. Some people regret their choice and opt to change it, which is what Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did after they welcomed and named their son — initially calling him Wolf Webster — in February this year. At first, they announced their son's name, only to change it without revealing the new name. However, Kylie has recently opened up more about what led to the decision to change her son's name, and fans have theories about what the new baby name could be.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO