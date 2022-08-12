Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
The Best James Bond Movie Ever Is Finally On Netflix
If Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond had ended 10 years ago, in 2012, he’d be just as loved and respected for the role as he is today. While it’s true that Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021) brought added pathos to the story of Craig’s 007, the truth is, this era of the long-running spy franchise never really topped one specific movie. If Casino Royale was the 1977 Star Wars of the Daniel Craig Bond era, then that means Skyfall his Empire Strikes Back.
Kylie Jenner Reveals Why 'Wolf' Didn't Fit — And Fans Have Baby Name Theories
Coming up with a name for your baby isn't always easy. Some people regret their choice and opt to change it, which is what Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did after they welcomed and named their son — initially calling him Wolf Webster — in February this year. At first, they announced their son's name, only to change it without revealing the new name. However, Kylie has recently opened up more about what led to the decision to change her son's name, and fans have theories about what the new baby name could be.
Next James Bond Casting Rumor Kicks Out All The “Old” 007 Hopefuls
You may have heard the next James Bond would be played by Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, or Tom Hardy. But there’s one specific reason why suddenly all of those guys might not have a shot at playing Daniel Craig’s 007 replacement. Turns out, the next incarnation of Bond...
