Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Third man arrested in fatal Lanier Co. shooting
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A third suspect that was wanted in connection to a deadly Lanier County shooting was arrested Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Swanson was...
southgatv.com
Third arrested in Savion McRae murder
LAKELAND, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the arrest of a third suspect sought in the June 18th murder of Coffee County teenager Savion McRae. Agents say 24 year old Rod Swanson was apprehended Monday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the drive-by shooting in Lanier County. Swanson is currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
southgatv.com
Two killed in Albany shooting; suspect on the loose
ALBANY, GA– Albany Police responded to the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male subjects both suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley telling South...
wfxl.com
Victims identified in West Mercer Avenue double homicide
UPDATE (August 16, 10 a.m.):. The Albany Police Department says that the two men shot multiple times Monday night were identified at 25-year-old Alonzo Jones Jr. and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin. The investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two men have been killed following a shooting in Albany Monday night. Albany...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot to death in a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department. It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue. The two victims have been identified as Alonzo Jones, Jr., 25, and Keshawn Griffin, 20. Anyone with information is asked...
douglasnow.com
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting wife, daughter
A 74-year-old man, Jimmie Vann of Glenwood, has been charged with three counts, one felony, after allegedly assaulting his wife and his daughter, whom he reportedly threatened to kill by "blowing her head off." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office report, on August 8, a sergeant was dispatched to...
wfxl.com
Man, teen wanted for alleged armed robbery in Newton are in custody
Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade says that Sims and Keith were taken into custody in Dougherty County without incident Monday afternoon. The two will be taken turned over and taken to jail where they are charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to a child, third degree.
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Laurens County after failed attempt to smuggle drugs into a prison
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after an attempt to fly a drone carrying multiple illegal items into Telfair State Prison was thwarted by the Telfair County Sheriff's Office. According to a Facebook post by the Georgia Department of Corrections, after the drone was spotted, deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
No injuries after bullet passes through several walls and cabinets in Dougherty Co. home
No injuries were reported in a Saturday night shooting. Dougherty County police responded to the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway just before 10:45 p.m. Police say that a caller reported than an unknown person fired a bullet through their back door window that travelled through several walls and cabinets, but no one was hit.
wfxl.com
Woman arrested for memorizing customers' card information and making purchases
Albany police have arrested a store clerk who memorized customers' card information and later made purchases. According to APD, investigators have been investigating multiple theft cases in which victims reported someone using their Georgia EBT card without authorization. Authorities say 43-year-old Lawanda Frazier was identified through surveillance videos inputting the...
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
WALB 10
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are not Lee County High School students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Police need community help to identify duo seen on camera at Olivia Street burglary
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in the video for a burglary that occurred in the 2500 block of Olivia Street. Surveillance camera video shows two males, one wearing red and black pants, with a white shirt and...
WALB 10
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
WALB 10
Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested in connection to an estranged relationship that turned into a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21. The shooting...
wfxl.com
Portion of Mayo Street in Americus to close on August 23
According to the Sumter County Emergency Management, on August 23 the City of Americus Public Works Department will be closing a portion of Mayo Street. Mayo Street will be closed from Forsyth St to Jefferson St. SCEM asks the public to please be mindful of work going on in the...
douglasnow.com
GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
southgatv.com
GSP & ADDU’s weed bust
ALBANY, GA- The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane Monday, in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located. When investigators arrived on scene, contact was made with the trooper. He stated that he attempted...
WALB 10
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
wfxl.com
Police arrest woman for pulling a gun on two and threatening to shoot up home
On Monday, Albany authorities arrested a woman for pointing a gun at another. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Whiting Drive. According to a police report, witnesses stated that a female, later identified as Kadijah Timley, pulled a gun on her child’s father. The woman reportedly pulled...
Comments / 1