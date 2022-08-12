Read full article on original website
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Adds Newlyweds Bilal & Shaeeda — Meet the Cast (PHOTOS)
Bilal and Shaeeda tied the knot in the Season 9 finale of 90 Day Fiancé, and now, TLC has announced the newlyweds will be joining the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. The new season premieres Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and discovery+.
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
'Married at First Sight': Krysten and Justin Open up About Their Decision to Marry Strangers (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight stars Krysten and Justin decided to put their pasts behind them and place their full faith in the matchmaking process to find true love with husband Mitch and wife Alexis. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the newlyweds opened up to PopCulture.com about their journey.
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
90 Day Fiance's Loren Brovarnik Hints She's 'Not OK' Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem Shows Off New Monroe Piercing After Flight Attendant Fight
New bling! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is rocking some new jewelry as she just revealed a new face piercing. “I did it,” Angela, 55, shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 21, adding the hashtag, “#Queenslovealljewelry.”. In the video, originally shared to TikTok, the reality star...
WELP: Melody Holt Comments On Shereé And Martell's Confirmed Coupledom, Says Her Ex Intro'd Housewife To Kids Without Warning
Melody who's been working on herself and focusing on the couple's four children since her 2021 divorce from Martell, is concerned that her ex isn't doing the same. She suggests that there probably hasn't been enough time between relationships for the fellow "Love & Marriage Huntsville" star to heal.
Messages Between '90 Day Fiancé's' Mohamed Abdelhamed and a Mystery Woman Have Surfaced
Who could possibly forget that Mohamed Abdelhamed from 90 Day Fiancé was famously looking for a wife who loved him like his mother. Without unpacking some of the Freudian issues that come with that, let's take a look at what that really means. He was clearly hoping to find someone who would take care of him. Yve, who is 24 years his senior with an autistic son, wasn't having it and rightfully so.
90 Day Fiance's Tim Malcolm Reacts to Fans Speculation That He's Gay After Tell-All Appearance
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to fan speculation that he’s gay following his appearance on the season 9 tell-all. The Pillow Talk alum, 42, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 14, to address the rumors regarding his sexuality with a reposted tweet. “The amount of gay panic that Tim has unleashed by simply having style without being gay is kind of disturbing honestly,” the statement read. Tim co-signed the tweet by writing, “Facts.”
Chantel Everett Is Rumored to Be Dating Another Reality TV Star
So much has happened with the Everett family. Fans know that we first met Chantel Everett on 90 Day Fiancé where we were introduced to her man at the time, Pedro Jimeno. The two got married and eventually got their own spinoff titled The Family Chantel. Article continues below...
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Joe Giudice Isn't Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding
As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 9: Emily Learns a Shocking Secret About Kobe's Family
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 Episode 14, 'Temperature Check,' featured a shocking revelation about Kobe Blaise's family.
Teen Mom Amber Portwood's son, 4, tested positive for THC at birth & nanny cam caught her smoking pot amid custody loss
TEEN Mom Amber Portwood's now four-year-old son James tested positive for THC at birth and the MTV star was caught smoking pot on her nanny cam. In the judgment obtained exclusively by The Sun, the judge noted certain factors that were brought to light during the course of the custody case that weighed into her decision to award Andrew Glennon, 38, full custody of James.
Is Whitney Way Thore Still Dating Her French Boyfriend?
"My Big Fat Fabulous Life" fans are wondering if Thore is still dating the boyfriend she met online during Season 9 of the show.
A bride wore a $24 wedding dress that she bought at Goodwill years before she was even engaged
Maranda Vandergriff got married on November 1, 2020, in a wedding dress she bought at Goodwill. The dress cost $24, and she bought it years before she was even engaged. In June, she shared a TikTok video that showed how it was altered. It garnered over 200,000 views.
'Selfish Brat' Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly 'Rare' Tea
A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
Beloved '90210' Star Shannen Doherty, 51, Is 'Back On The Saddle!' She's Living Her Best Life While Living With Cancer
Actress Shannen Doherty is living well and enjoying life after continuing her work on the big screen after a cancer battle. She had hormone therapy to fight her cancer, but it was ineffective and the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Doherty is grateful for her community, and represents...
Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy
July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
