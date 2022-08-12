Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery: Pops on Nantucket
(Aug. 14, 2022) The Boston Pops on Nantucket returned to Jetties Beach for the first time since 2019 Saturday. More than 5,000 people packed the beach to listen to Keith Lockhart conduct the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, joined by Marc Martel singing the music of Queen, in the annual benefit for Nantucket Cottage Hospital.
Close-Up Video: Hammerhead Shark Swims Onto Nantucket, Massachusetts, Beach
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Apparently this scene had beachgoers running as the fin of a shark appeared within feet of the calm Ladies' Beach on the idyllic island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. I mean, wait until you see the video and the distinct shape of the head.
Inquirer and Mirror
Jean L. Gallaher, 87
Jean L. Gallaher, 87, of Nantucket and Vero Beach, Fla., died July 20, 2022 at The Homestead on Nantucket. There will be no services.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
2 swimmers missing after group jumps from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — Two swimmers remain missing after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people jumped from the bridge into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. Two of the swimmers have since been recovered from the water.
Inquirer and Mirror
Hy-Line running abbreviated schedule Tuesday
(Aug. 16, 2022) Due to a mechanical issue, Hy-Line Cruises is running an abbreviated fast-ferry schedule between Nantucket and Hyannis today. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
Search underway for swimmers who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — A massive search is underway for two missing swimmers after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people went into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Calm seas, jellyfish and south shore wind
(Aug. 16, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with calm surf around the island, but jellyfish reported at all beaches, and increasing offshore winds on the south shore. Harbormaster Sheila Lucey is advising anyone heading to the south shore to leave their pool toys, inflatables, kayaks and...
WCVB
1 swimmer found dead, 1 missing after jump off 'Jaws' bridge on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — One of two missing swimmers who who jumped off the "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night was found dead. Officials said four people jumped off the bridge in Edgartown at 11 p.m. Two were rescued, but two men remained missing. A search team...
Inquirer and Mirror
2022 Nantucket Race Week
(Aug. 14, 2022) Nantucket Community Sailing's Race Week 2022 kicked off Saturday, the first day of nine days of sailboat races, parties and other social events, culminating in the 50th anniversary Opera House Cup. • Photo Gallery: Remote-Control Regatta. • Photo Gallery: One Design Racing Day One. • Sail Away:...
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Jellyfish Everywhere
(Aug. 14, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with calm surf around the island, but jellyfish reported at every beach. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 10 island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies, Madaket and Miacomet. The...
philstockworld.com
400 Square Foot Nantucket Cottages Are Selling For Millions
Just in case you were wondering whether or not the real estate market is still mired in a bubble, just remember there are 350 square foot cottages in Nantucket that are selling for millions of dollars. Several cottages in the area were assessed at $10,000 per square foot, according to...
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
Inquirer and Mirror
Photo Gallery: Race Week Remote Control Regatta
(Aug. 14, 2022) Nantucket Race Week held one of its newer events Sunday, the Remote-Control Regatta. The miniature boats in the Easy Street basin were piloted by skippers on dry land. I&M sports editor Jamie Cushman took these photos.
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Inquirer and Mirror
SSA acquiring two freight boats to replace M/V Gay Head and Katama
(Aug. 16, 2022) The Steamship Authority will purchase two offshore supply vessels from a Louisiana company to serve as freight boats on its runs to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. The acquisition of the vessels, from Hornbeck Offshore Services was approved at the boat line board's monthly meeting Tuesday. The sister...
Inquirer and Mirror
High-wind advisory for Nantucket tonight through Wednesday afternoon
(Aug. 16, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind advisory for Nantucket from midnight Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to the NWS, north winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down...
Inquirer and Mirror
High-surf advisory for Nantucket Wednesday
(Aug. 16, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a high-surf advisory for Nantucket from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday. According to the NWS, large, breaking waves of four to eight feet are expected in the surf zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are likely.
