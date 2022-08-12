ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool report ‘significant increase’ in fans sanctioned for abuse last season

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxYZN_0hEr1bZ400

Liverpool banned one fan for life for using discriminatory language at Anfield last season with several other suspensions of between one and three years handed out for similar offences.

The club reported a “significant increase” in the number of supporters sanctioned for abuse in the 2021-22 campaign, with the offence making up a quarter of all issues reported to the club’s official sanctions panel as part of their Red Together awareness campaign.

Liverpool said 100 per cent of the issues reviewed by the panel received a sanction and the PA news agency understands one of those cases resulted in a lifetime ban.

In addition, a total of 18 people are believed to have been handed indefinite suspensions for ticketing abuse.

“It’s a positive step forward to see both fans’ awareness and confidence in reporting incidents grow,” said senior equality, diversity and inclusion manager Rishi Jain.

“This enables us as a club to continually monitor situations and take appropriate action where required.”

Liverpool are also cracking down on ticket touting – which accounted for more than half of cases heard by the panel – and other forms of unacceptable fan behaviour, including the use of pyrotechnics and pitch invasions.

A third of cases of ticketing resulted in action ranging from cancelled accounts to indefinite suspensions.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal

Brighton have signed Ecuador full-back Pervis Estupinan on a contract until June 2027. The 24-year-old arrives from LaLiga side Villarreal, for undisclosed terms and subject to international clearance. His arrival comes after Brighton sold left-back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Head coach Graham Potter told the club website: “We’re excited by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Bolton boss Ian Evatt predicts bright future for Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley fired Bolton’s winner in the 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory over Morecambe to manager Ian Evatt’s low-key delight. The on-loan Liverpool youngster netted the only goal after 39 minutes – his second of the season – as Wanderers protected their unbeaten start to the campaign.
SOCCER
newschain

Josh Bowler strikes to give Blackpool win at QPR

Josh Bowler’s goal against his former club gave Blackpool a 1-0 victory at QPR. Rangers had plenty of possession at Loftus Road but were unable to find an equaliser after Bowler netted in first-half injury time. Bowler cut in from the right and, after his first effort was blocked,...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Agency#Sanction#Offences#Racism#Uk#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Red Together
newschain

Wasteful Watford drop two points at Birmingham

Watford were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as they drew 1-1 against Birmingham at St Andrew’s. The Hornets, who were missing the injured Ismaila Sarr, failed to make the most of their chances and fell behind to George Hall’s first senior goal. Ken...
SOCCER
newschain

Notts County drop down to sixth after late draw at Gateshead

Notts County surrendered top spot in the Vanarama National League after being reliant on a late own goal to rescue a 1-1 draw at Gateshead. The Magpies’ unbeaten start to the new season looked set to end until Tynesiders defender Louis Storey turned Aaron Nemane’s cross into this own net with just two minutes to go.
SOCCER
newschain

Conor Bradley scores winner as Bolton beat Morecambe

Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley opened his Sky Bet League One goal account as Bolton beat Morecambe 1-0 to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. Ian Evatt’s early-season high fliers struggled to break down the Shrimpers’ well organised defence until the talented teenager made the breakthrough. Elias Kachunga...
SOCCER
newschain

Stoppage-time header from Harry Kane earns Tottenham point at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off at full-time as Harry Kane snatched Tottenham a 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea. England captain Kane was anonymous until burying a header from an added-time corner, to leave honours even in a tempestuous London derby at a sweltering Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Marcus Harness winner sinks former club Burton and keeps Ipswich top

Marcus Harness returned to former club Burton and struck the winner on the hour mark as Ipswich maintained their place at the summit of League One with a 1-0 victory. The summer signing settled a combative encounter which saw his old side drop to the foot of the table still searching for their first win of the season.
SOCCER
newschain

Rangers’ Champions League hopes in the balance after home draw with PSV

Rangers’ Champions League ambitions are in the balance following a pulsating 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off at Ibrox. Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 37th minute when Ibrahim Sangare drove in following a corner.
CONNOR GOLDSON
newschain

Preston left to rue missed chances in goalless draw with Rotherham

Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten Championship records as they drew 0-0 in a hard-fought Roses battle. North End enjoyed by far the better of the match and defensively looked solid again, having not conceded now in their first four league matches. Rotherham, meanwhile, in somehow repelling all that...
SOCCER
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst keeps believing after Rangers’ Champions League draw

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers can still qualify for the Champions League, despite a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off tie at Ibrox. The visitors took the lead in the 37th minute through defender Ibrahim Sangare but Antonio Colak levelled three minutes later, the Croatia striker scoring for the fourth game in a row.
SOCCER
newschain

Darren Moore says Reece James’ red card cost Owls their unbeaten record

Disappointed Darren Moore blamed Sheffield Wednesday’s first defeat of the Sky Bet League One campaign, at Peterborough, on a red card. On-loan Blackpool player Reece James was sent off 34 minutes into his first league start for the Owls after a reckless challenge on Joe Ward. That had a...
SOCCER
newschain

Injuries take shine off win at QPR for Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton savoured his side’s 1-0 win at QPR but admitted his joy was tempered by concern for injured midfielders Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini. Both on-loan youngsters were taken off at Loftus Road, where Josh Bowler’s goal against his former club secured the points. Arsenal’s...
SOCCER
newschain

Two own goals in added time earn Millwall a draw at Swansea

Millwall hit back from a two-goal deficit for the second time in four days to snatch a point from a 2-2 draw with Swansea, with two own goals in added time wiping out the hosts’ seemingly-impregnable lead. Ryan Manning scored the first goal for Swansea inside a minute and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Charlton manager Ben Garner praises Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Charlton manager Ben Garner saw Jesurun Rak-Sakyi shine on his debut as they thrashed Plymouth 5-1 and then backed the Crystal Palace loanee to scale even greater heights. The 19-year-old winger took just 11 minutes to score the Addicks’ opening goal. Charlton have a 100 per cent winning record...
SOCCER
newschain

Dean Smith pleased with Norwich performance in win over Huddersfield

Norwich manager Dean Smith was happy to see his side get their Championship campaign up and running by beating 10-man Huddersfield 2-1 at Carrow Road. Early goals from Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani settled the nerves for the Canaries, who had started the evening bottom of the table, and they went to complete a well deserved first league win.
SOCCER
newschain

Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers

Northampton boss Jon Brady praised his players for “finding a way to win” after a dramatic stoppage-time goal from substitute Kieron Bowie gave the Cobblers their third win in four Sky Bet League Two games. After James Balagizi had given hosts Crawley a fourth-minute lead, Sam Hoskins marked...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy