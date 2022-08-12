ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
FOX8 News

Greensboro walk to address homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
FOX8 News

Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders.  The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road.  “In reality, it’s […]
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
FOX8 News

K&W bought by Louisiana-based company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
FOX8 News

Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting.  Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead following shooting on Obrien Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person died following a shooting on Obrien Street Monday. Police said the shooting happened after 10 p.m. Investigators found the person shot after arriving. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Stay connected...
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

