Triad school districts amp up security ahead of 2022-23 school year
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As we get closer and closer to the start of the school year many triad districts are amping up school safety. Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and the Alamance-Burlington School System all are doing more to make sure students are safe this school year.
How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
Greensboro restaurants working to hire as the industry faces a worker shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The worker shortage is something that is being felt across all industries, school systems are looking to hire teachers and bus drivers, hospitals need more nurses, and airlines need more trained pilots to fly their planes. If you've gone out to eat recently, you know restaurants...
Guilford County woman turns $20 into $100,000 in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. — A High Point woman won $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Ngoc Hanh Bui tried her luck on $20 scratch-off and won the first prize of the new game. She bought her lucky Platinum ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown and collected her prize of $71,016 after taxes Monday.
Greensboro walk to address homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders. The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road. “In reality, it’s […]
NC A&T students gearing up for school year, heading back to campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggies are rolling in the Triad as they are getting ready to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Carloads of students and their families stormed the campus as they unpacked all of their things and prepared their dorms for the upcoming school year. Many...
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office needs more detention officers: ‘want to fill those vacancies as soon as possible’
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is still on the hunt for more people to become detention officers. A recruiting session last month was the largest to date out of the three they have had since June, with 39 people signing up and 28 attending. The sessions are informational meetings to […]
Greensboro church gifts students with free school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church jumped in to help parents in need. St. Paul’s Church is helping people struggling to pay for school supplies. Parents across the Triad have complained about the rising costs to het their kid’s needs covered. The church gave away backpacks and...
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, Triad law enforcement warns
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
Winston-Salem, Clay County residents win huge prizes in Monday's Powerball drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Clay County resident bought a Powerball ticket from a grocery store for Monday's drawing and won a $1 million prize, the largest prize won nationally in the drawing. The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville. The odds...
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
Defamation suit filed by Graham city manager may be transferred to Forsyth County
A Rural Hall town councilwoman who is being sued by Graham city manager Megan Garner has responded to Graham city manager Megan Garner’s lawsuit claiming that she was forced to quit her job and leave Rural Hall last year because of alleged libel and slander by Gordon. Rural Hall...
2 detention officers hospitalized after assault in Forsyth County jail, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Forsyth County detention officers are recovering at home after they were attacked by an inmate on Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. The sheriff says that the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. A 61-year-old officer was doing a routine check of inmate Matthew West’s cell on suspicion […]
