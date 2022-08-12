ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Arkansas Breakfast with City Manager

Are you from the Texarkana, Arkansas side? Do you have questions or concerns about what’s happening in your local streets, parks and other issues around your community, but feel like your voice isn’t being heard? This Thursday, August 18th, from 8-9AM at 1 Legion Drive, you can sit down with Texarkana Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington to discuss your questions and concerns that you may have.
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund Accepting Spring 2023 Scholarship Applications

On Aug. 15 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, began accepting scholarship applications for the Spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas or Bowie County, Texas, who are attending college or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Texarkana, TX
Education
Local
Texas Football
Texarkana, TX
Football
Local
Texas Education
Texarkana, TX
Sports
txktoday.com

Courtney Wright

Courtney Antonio Wright, 34, was born in Texarkana, Texas on February. 17, 1988. He was the 2nd born child of Zenovie D. Hilliard and Karl D. Hillard. He gained his wings on August 2, 2022. Courtney accepted. Jesus Christ at an early part of his life. He was a New...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15

You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
fox16.com

Ashdown keeping it fun as grid season approaches

Preseason football camp can get monotonous so Ashdown head coach Matt Richardson has done all he can to make it fun in the first two weeks. That includes having a player draft last week for the team’s intersquad game, which was held last Thursday ahead of Monday night’s benefit scrimmage with Texarkana.
ASHDOWN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Children And Youth#Waste Management#American Football#Tk Texas High School#Athletic
redfearnrealestate.com

2960 CR 3365, Cookville, TX 75558

Charming country home, set off the road for privacy and peace and quiet! Sit on your front porch and overlook your very own 20 acres of beautiful pasture, great for hay cutting or grazing! This property includes a spring fed pond, above ground pool, 2-12x60 buildings with concrete slabs that are currently being used for a dog breeding business. City water, all new appliances and all electric home!
COOKVILLE, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect

MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KTBS

Marshall man arrested for fiery fatal crash in Greenwood

MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man was arrested Friday on a Caddo Parish warrant in connection with a May 27 fiery crash that left one man dead. Stephen Scott Stasny Jr., 40, was arrested by Marshall police and extradited the same day to Caddo Parish, where he remains in jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 12, 2022

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brayden Buchanan v. Kori Taylor Buchanan. August 11. Roderick Henderson v. Krystal Redford. August 11. Married February 2, 2011. Brenda Alexander...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Rockin’ it to the Rind at the Hope Watermelon Festival

HOPE, Ark. – As the final day wraps up on Saturday for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, attendees were still ‘Rockin’ it to the Rind’ as this year’s theme implies. Festivities included a watermelon eating contest, a seed spitting contest, a 5K melon mile...
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
txktoday.com

Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting

The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been...
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 32-year-old Zachary Allen Wheeler of Henderson on a warrant for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. They are holding him on a $20,000 bond. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Bianca Haynes of Monticello on an Ouachita County Arkansas warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She is in Titus County Jail without bond.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Angel Fund Foundation’s Putt for a Purpose

On Saturday, September 17th the Angel Fund Foundation, Inc. will host its one and only fundraising event, Putt for a Purpose, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Texarkana Country Club, #1 Country Club Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas. Proceeds benefit qualifying cancer patients in the Texarkana community. Sponsorships are available ranging...
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy