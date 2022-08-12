NATCHITOCHES – Kickoff time is set for Northwestern State’s Sept. 10 matchup against Grambling in Shreveport. The teams, meeting for the first time since 2018, will play at 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium. Tickets for the game are on sale through Ticketmaster at this link. Parking information and rates are available by contacting the State Fair of Louisiana at 318-635-1361 or via email at info@statefairoflouisiana.com.

1 DAY AGO