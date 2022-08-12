ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

Community Calendar for Aug. 16-30, 2022

The Natchitoches Parish Tourist Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5:15 p.m. at 780 Front St. Zydeco Festival: Celebrate this popular accordion-based musical genre in the oldest settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. All events are on the banks of Cane River. Sept. 2 from 6-10:30 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 1-10:30 p.m.
Natchitoches Times

River South Commons upgrades highlight July permits

The valuation of City building permits was down considerably from July since there were no major ones as compared to July. The valuation for August was $606,927 compared to $2.8 million in July when the Mariner’s, Whataburger and St. Mary’s Catholic School applied for major permits. The permit...
bossierpress.com

College football: Kickoff time set for NSU-GSU game Sept. 10 at Independence Stadium

NATCHITOCHES – Kickoff time is set for Northwestern State’s Sept. 10 matchup against Grambling in Shreveport. The teams, meeting for the first time since 2018, will play at 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium. Tickets for the game are on sale through Ticketmaster at this link. Parking information and rates are available by contacting the State Fair of Louisiana at 318-635-1361 or via email at info@statefairoflouisiana.com.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Truck crash dumps 12,000 pounds of rock on I-49

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 15 at 8:15 am on Interstate-49 near milepost #128 just north of the Cypress exit according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a dump truck hauling approximately 12,000 pounds of rock was...
Natchitoches Times

Assistance available for spaying or neutering pets

In 2021, the Natchitoches Humane Society (NHS) rescued 425 animals throughout Natchitoches Parish. Of that number, 323 were sent to rescues in northern states for adoption, 43 were adopted locally and the rest are still in our care awaiting heartworm treatment and/or adoption. As time passes, NHS is able to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

UPDATE: MOORE TURNS HIMSELF INTO NPSO DETECTIVES

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives say Shumichael Moore turned himself in at approximately 4:45 pm this afternoon. He is being transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on 3-counts of theft, however, three additional theft complaints came in this afternoon after we released the information to the public for assistance.
kalb.com

Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
KTBS

Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Gun found on GSU campus

Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
Natchitoches Times

Stephens charged with aggravated arson

Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Original Story: The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking for the public’s...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO: Out-of-State fugitive warrant arrest

(Ajax)-A man wanted by Arizona authorities on felony narcotics charges was arrested near Ajax on Monday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Earlier this week, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force Team contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance serving an out-of-state felony drug warrants on a person identified as Terry Michael Gibson reportedly living on the Jim River Road near Ajax, La.
Natchitoches Times

NPSO searching for man wanted on theft charges

(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance while they search for a Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are currently looking for Shumichael Moore, B/M, 36, Hgt/508, Wgt/220, possibly bald with brown eyes with a last...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Car crashes into utility pole in Robeline

Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Robeline Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7 responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 12 involving a utility pole on Hwy. 6 in the city limits of Robeline according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Utility...
