Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Complex
Jamie Foxx Says He Specifically Wanted to Star Alongside Dave Franco in Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ and It Paid Off
Jamie Foxx lives to entertain, and that was exactly his goal with Day Shift. His range as an actor is impressive—who else can effortlessly go from Oscar-winning biopics to vampire-hunting action flicks? The vampire genre has been around since the beginning of time and with Day Shift, Foxx has teamed up with costar, Dave Franco, to deliver a fresh, fun iteration that is sure to provide fans of these styles of films with the kind of bloody gore and excitement they adore.
Luca Guadagnino’s Timothée Chalamet–Starring New Film Bones and All Gets First Teaser Trailer: Watch
Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is working with Timothée Chalamet on a new horror film called Bones and All. The director and actor have shared a short teaser ahead of the film’s release, which depicts Chalamet and co-star Taylor Russell in a tender moment before the clip cuts to shots of the pair on the run in the desert. Watch below.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Much She Paid Future for “Pressurelicious” Verse
Megan Thee Stallion dropped some serious dough to secure a Future verse. During a recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles, the Houston rapper spoke about her hit single “Pressurelicious” and how she ultimately convinced Hendrix to appear on the cut. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right?...
Ethan Hawke Still ‘Begs’ Antoine Fuqua to Release Five-Hour Cut of ‘Magnificent Seven’
Six years since the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven” and lead star Ethan Hawke is still pushing for the five-hour cut to be released. The #ReleasetheFuquaCut campaign can only get so far, though, as Hawke revealed he’s been begging director Antoine Fuqua for over half a decade. “In some ways, I see all his films [as] a collective scream against authority,” Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter of his collaborations with Fuqua. “[It’s] 107 [degrees] in Louisiana and there were more studio execs than our 100-person cast. He just put his head down and made his movie. I still beg him to release...
Bartees Strange Joins Altopalo on New Song “Love That 4 U”: Listen
Altopalo have shared a new song featuring Bartees Strange. The track, “Love That 4 U,” is taken from the group’s forthcoming album Frenemy, and it comes with a music video by Pond Creative. Watch the visual below. “I was really excited to contribute to this song because...
Chloe Moriondo Announces Tour and New Album Suckerpunch, Shares Video: Watch
Chloe Moriondo has announced a new album, Suckerpunch. The follow-up to last year’s Blood Bunny arrives October 7 (via Public Consumption/Fueled by Ramen). Check out the video for new song “Fruity,” in which Moriondo pumps some sugary color into a drab office, below, and scroll down for their tour dates.
Alvvays Share New Song “Easy on Your Own?”: Listen
Alvvays have released another new single from their upcoming album Blue Rev. “Easy on Your Own?” follows the album’s first single, “Pharmacist.” Take a listen below. Blue Rev is out October 7. The band’s third studio album comes five years after 2017’s Antisocialites and eight years after a self-titled debut. Alvvays recorded Blue Rev with Shawn Everett, and the record includes new members, drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell. In October, the group will head out on tour.
Art Moore
Taylor Vick makes feeling like shit seem worthwhile. Recording under the name Boy Scouts, the Oakland native paints vivid scenes of annihilating, enlivening pain, her songs dramatizing the belief that big feelings are better than no feelings. On the first album by Art Moore—her new collaborative project with Los Angeles-based musicians Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks—she sings about sleepless nights, unyielding heartache, and memories so haunting that they infect every moment of her waking life. Like her past work, the record straddles the line between succumbing to present-day suffering and smothering herself in the pleasures of the past, but Durkes and Brooks’ swooning, blissed-out production offers a new landing place: It’s Vick’s dreamiest and most immersive album, an impressive addition to her prolific catalog.
Netflix’s ‘Carter’ Makes ‘The Gray Man’ Look Like Child’s Play
There are thousands upon thousands of action movies and yet virtually none deliver the sheer, gonzo pandemonium of Carter, a film of such bravura showmanship that, with each successive set piece, it feels like it’s actively shaming its genre brethren. South Korean director Jung Byung-gil’s prior The Villainess was its own masterpiece of brutality, and from a purely technical standpoint, his latest is so jaw-droppingly impressive that it definitively establishes the auteur as the king of inventive insanity. If you subscribe to Netflix and enjoy having your mind incessantly blown for two-plus hours, this import is for you.Carter (available now)...
Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s New “Danger” Video
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) have shared a video for their Everly Brothers–sampling single, “Danger,” directed by Fernanda Pereira. The kaleidoscopic visual merges Noah Lennox and Kember’s faces with a tutu-clad ballet dancer twirling under a disco ball. Check it out below.
700 Bliss Announce Tour Dates, Share New “Nothing to Declare” Video: Watch
700 Bliss—the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram—have released the music video for the Nothing to Declare title track. The visual was directed by Richard R Ross. Watch below. 700 Bliss will play a handful of concerts this summer and autumn. Find the duo’s schedule—featuring shows in August and October—below.
JJulius Announces New Album Vol. 2, First DFA Records Release Since 2020
JJulius is the moniker of the Gothenburg-based musician and producer Julius Pierstorff, and, on, August 26 he’ll release a new album called Vol. 2. The album will get released via DFA Records in the United States, making it the first new release from DFA since Man Power and Amy Douglas’ 2020 single “Flashing Lights.” Find JJulius’ single “Du Aldrig Märker” below.
Listen to Chris Patrick’s “Insane/Staircases”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Chris Patrick would be the first person to tell you that his demons get the best of him. The New Jersey rapper spends the length of “Insane/Staircases,” a highlight from his latest project X-Files, attempting to regain his mental balance. On the song’s first half, Chris’s panicked bars swirl around producer Senna’s anxious synths as he smokes copious amounts of weed to keep himself back from the edge. By the time the Darius Foster-produced “Staircases” starts, he’s less manic but just as contemplative, questioning God in the face of lost friends and declining mental health. As his messages become more direct, his vocals are pitched lower and lower: “My faith is based on patience and my patience starting to fade.” Chris’s skills as a rapper and storyteller keep him floating through these chaotic waters.
Jeff Tweedy, Waxahatchee, Björk, and More Share New Music on Talkhouse’s Listening Podcast: Listen
Talkhouse has launched a new podcast called Listening. The 10-episode series brings listeners into the musical headspace of each guest, allowing them to explore the creative processes of artists including Jeff Tweedy, Spencer Tweedy, Sammy Tweedy, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt, Björk, Jlin, Vagabon, and more. Each episode includes a unique piece of music composed by the guest specifically for the occasion. The compositions will also be available to stream as standalone pieces.
Girls’ Generation
Few K-pop songs are as representative of the genre as Girls’ Generation’s “Gee.” An electro-pop sugar rush reminiscent of turn-of-the-millennium idol pop and Shibuya-kei, the 2009 single immediately established the girl group as a force in the industry. That wasn’t the original plan, though. SM Entertainment wanted “Dancing Queen”—a remake of Duffy’s “Mercy”—to be the lead single, but it was pushed back to 2012. That song might have felt like a response to Wonder Girls’ Gloria Gaynor-esque “Nobody”; in comparison, “Gee” was entirely modern, and would cement Girls’ Generation as history makers responsible for the major ur-text of second-generation K-pop cuteness.
Aretha Franklin Amazing Grace Documentary Producer Sues Distributor Neon Over Fraud
Alan Elliott, producer of the 2018 Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, has launched a lawsuit against Neon for acquiring the film’s distribution rights fraudulently, among other claims of mismanagement and suspicious accounting. In the New York Supreme Court suit, viewed by Pitchfork, Elliott’s Amazing Grace Movie, LLC alleges that Neon and its CEO, Tom Quinn, began “with a false and premature press announcement that Neon had already acquired those rights when in fact it had not.”
Listen to BIGMUTHA’s “The Hell Tree”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Before Lil Nas X slid down a stripper pole to give Satan a lap dance in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Rina Sawayama danced in the flames of eternal damnation in “This Hell,” BIGMUTHA, also known as bbymutha, proclaimed herself the “devil’s daughter.” The association was her way of reclaiming degrading labels placed upon her in her Christian household. On “The Hell Tree,” a track from her recent MUTHALEFIC3NT EP, the Chattanooga rapper reaffirms her ties to the underworld: “Now I gotta give these bitches hell, yuh, the demon way,” she raps over church organs, venting about women she wanted to wife who ended up being haters. Breakbeats like racing footsteps heighten the intensity of her words. And then, as if she received an evil omen in the studio, the 32-year-old rapper begs God for protection: “Father God in Heaven please come and guide me through the garden/Keep these snakes away from me.” It feels like when you get a little too high and religious trauma makes you paranoid that Judgement Day is creeping up on you.
