Crystal Jackson

5 Subtle Signs That He’s Not Interested in You

Modern dating comes with plenty of challenges. We’re challenged to choose whether we’ll date online or hazard the potential perils of dating in real life (namely: finding single people in your area we’d actually want to date). If we opt for the online option, we then have to choose which app is best or juggle a variety of them … all for the chance of finding that special someone.
Htens Reviews

Infidelity In A Relationship: 3 Signs Of Infidelity, The Causes And Possible Steps To Take

There is a taboo that, although it is universally condemned, is yet commonly practiced. It’s known as infidelity in a relationship. It can destroy a couple’s chemistry, happiness, and very identity. And yet, there is so little knowledge of this incredibly widespread human experience. Since the invention of marriage, both adultery and the law against it have existed. In fact, adultery has a persistence that marriage can only envy.
Crystal Jackson

11 Signs of Low Self-Esteem in Men

Some men appear so confident and charming that it’s easy to overlook the warning signs of insecurity and low self-esteem. Too often, we attribute this unhealthy and self-sabotaging mindset to men who aren’t successful at life or dating, and yet some of the worst cases of low self-esteem I’ve seen have been in the kind of men who seem to have it all — good looks, charm, and an easy way of relating to others.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’

As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Common Signs Love Interest Is Emotionally Unavailable

For many years I pined over Tom, a friend whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Narcissist's Insatiable Needs and Narcissistic Supply

This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase. Image: Vampire LeStatLoren Cutler. Narcissists hunger to have their needs met. If you’re in a close relationship with a narcissist, they expect you to supply them. The term “narcissistic supply” is based on the psychoanalytic theory that concerns essential needs of babies and toddlers to maintain their mental and emotional equilibrium. Loss of necessary supplies in childhood can lead to depression and later attempts to get them through addiction and other means.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Achilles Heel that Narcissists and Abusers Hide

You won’t guess abusers’ dirty little secret – the one thing narcissists and abusers don’t want you to know. In fact, they find it so shameful that most of them won’t admit it even to themselves. They hide it behind their abuse and bluster, their braggadocio, and their arrogance. Researchers consider them to have defensive self-esteem.
psychologytoday.com

The Dual Conception of Freedom

Freedom "from" refers to freedom from pain, suffering, loss, and barriers to self-determination. Freedom "to" refers to freedom to pursue opportunities, dreams, wishes, passion, and autonomy. From time to time, freedom "to" and freedom "from" are in conflict. Healthy societies find a way to balance freedom "from" and freedom "to."...
psychologytoday.com

Facing the Unavoidable Challenges of Life

The existential givens of life include death, isolation, freedom, and meaning. Considering how we cope with the givens of life can guide us through hard times. Distraction and avoidance of addressing these givens does not serve our well-being in the long run. Developing an adaptive worldview that is personally meaningful...
Elle Silver

Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
powerofpositivity.com

Here’s Why Most Empaths Struggle with “Belonging”

Do people often come running for you when they need someone to talk to? Perhaps they are attracted to the inner light of your empathetic spirit. It’s a gift that you may still be trying to understand. However, as much as others rely on you, perhaps you lack a sense of belonging. That’s a common trait of empaths.
psychologytoday.com

The Anatomy of Everyday Evil

"The history of man is a graveyard of great cultures that came to catastrophic ends because of their incapacity for planned, rational, voluntary reaction to challenge." Questions surrounding the nature of evil have been of profound importance for humanity since time immemorial. When we try to make sense of how we behave toward one another, how we act within the world, whether we work toward or against the greater good, often we are left confused, disempowered, and distraught, in a state of moral injury relative to harms perpetrated against and around us.
psychologytoday.com

Face Your Shadow to Grow Beyond Your Personality Type

Descriptions of many personality typologies revolve around characteristic patterns of relating to ourselves and others. As examples, both Jungian typology and the Enneagram incorporate psychodynamic conceptions of the unconscious, including the shadow, which must be faced and integrated to become a fully formed and optimally functioning person. Repression and the...
psychologytoday.com

Caught Cheating? 7 Steps Toward Forgiveness

Rigorous honesty is a key to forgiveness. If you can display empathy for your betrayed partner, that can speed the healing process. After the discovery of infidelity, betrayed partners are deeply traumatized and react accordingly. Often, however, the straying partner, engages in one of seven behaviors that will make the situation worse. Nevertheless, there are behaviors one can engage in that will help re-earn relationship trust and repair the damaged relationship.
psychologytoday.com

The Secret Body Language of Touch

Touch is a complex body language channel that conveys many subtle messages to others. A classification of different types of touches includes using them to convey feelings, to control others, and to accomplish tasks. Touch can increase compliance and even increase a waiter's tip. Nonverbal communication is the means by...
psychologytoday.com

Accept People for Who They Are

It is normal to wish that others were different, just like it's normal to want to be different. The problem comes when we become righteous, resistant, angry, or find fault and badger people or ourselves. Say things that are accepting such as, "I accept you. You are who you are."...
