pullmanradio.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Pullman Drug Dealer After He Failed To Show Up For Sentencing
A 31 year old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
Former Spokane officer’s rape trial now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Spokane Police officer accused of rape. Nathan Nash, 39, is charged with multiple counts of rape, misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and...
KHQ Right Now
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
Freeman shooter sentencing: Psychologist says adults around shooter 'failed him'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The sentencing for the Freeman High School shooter that killed one classmate and wounded three freshman girls resumed on Monday and included testimony from a psychologist who has evaluated the shooter for four years. In September 2017, then 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe opened fire on his Freeman...
ifiberone.com
Local man allegedly involved with supremacist group found in U-Haul with plans to ruin pride event pleads ‘not guilty’
ELLENSBURG - A 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to show up to a pride event in riot gear pled in court on Monday. According to the Spokesman Review, Spencer Thomas Simpson and three other members of the organization known...
pullmanradio.com
31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
nbcrightnow.com
Texas man charged with defrauding Spokane resident of $345,000
SPOKANE, Wash.- Vanessa Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington announced that a Federal Grand Jury returned an indictment charging David Joseph Osinski, 57, of Arlington Texas, with 6 counts of fraud. "Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring problem which cause significant...
Update | 3 Tri-Cities teens charged with murder after shootout kills 20-year-old at party
They were arrested Friday in the Spokane area.
Vulnerable man last seen in Spokane Valley on August 7
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Spokane Valley Deputies are looking to find 44-year-old Ryan S. McCollum and check on his welfare. McCollum was last seen on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. outside his adult...
‘Your honor, I was a broken man’: Spokane doctor pleads guilty to charges he tried to hire hitman on the dark web
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane doctor accused of trying to hire a hitman on the dark web changed his plea to guilty in federal court.
Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam
SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
60-Year-Old Jackqueline M Gregory Arrested For Vehicular Assault In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Bruce Road and E. Peone Road that injured one person. A silver Ford Fiesta driven by an adult male collided with a Dodge Ram driven by Jacqueline M Gregory, 60, who failed to stop at a red light at the intersection.
KXLY
Suspect arrested in Hayden for aggravated assault, kidnapping
HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Deputies and SWAT arrested a man for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and battery on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence inside a home at N Neufeld Rd near Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.
21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
KREM
Four suspects in Coeur d'Alene hate group arrests expected to appear in court on Monday for their arraignment
14 of the 31 men arrested already have trial dates scheduled. The first two trials are expected to begin on Sep. 19.
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hayden standoff ends peacefully
COEUR d'ALENE — A Sagle man was arrested Wednesday evening following a standoff with law enforcement in Hayden. Kootenai County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, Duke Huckabee, 49, at a residence in the 8900 block of Neufeld Road. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told The Press the incident...
FOX 28 Spokane
Missing 15-year-old girl located by Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding...
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
