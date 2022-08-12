ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
pullmanradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Pullman Drug Dealer After He Failed To Show Up For Sentencing

A 31 year old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Spokane officer’s rape trial now underway

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Spokane Police officer accused of rape. Nathan Nash, 39, is charged with multiple counts of rape, misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Medical Doctor#Heroin
pullmanradio.com

31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft

The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Texas man charged with defrauding Spokane resident of $345,000

SPOKANE, Wash.- Vanessa Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington announced that a Federal Grand Jury returned an indictment charging David Joseph Osinski, 57, of Arlington Texas, with 6 counts of fraud. "Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring problem which cause significant...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam

SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Suspect arrested in Hayden for aggravated assault, kidnapping

HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Deputies and SWAT arrested a man for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and battery on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence inside a home at N Neufeld Rd near Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.
KREM2

21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation

POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available.   This...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hayden standoff ends peacefully

COEUR d'ALENE — A Sagle man was arrested Wednesday evening following a standoff with law enforcement in Hayden. Kootenai County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, Duke Huckabee, 49, at a residence in the 8900 block of Neufeld Road. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told The Press the incident...
HAYDEN, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Missing 15-year-old girl located by Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy