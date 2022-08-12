Man gets 12 years in Elkton motel fentanyl case

ELKTON — An Elk Mills man caught with nearly a half-pound of fentanyl when investigators raided his guest room at an Elkton motel in June 2021 has received a 12-year prison term - marking his second drug-related incarceration since 2017.

Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a maximum 20-year sentence on the defendant - Josh Paul Garcia, 26 - during a courtroom hearing on Monday and then suspended eight years of the penalty. Garcia will serve his 12-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.

Davis ordered Garcia to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his prison term.

Garcia had pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute in May, as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed related charges against him.

Members of the Maryland State Police Special Investigations Section arrested Garcia without incident on June 29, 2021 while raiding his guest room at the New Eastern Inn in the 200 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), after developing him as a suspect, according to court records, which further indicate that Garcia was on probation in his 2017 drug case at the time of his arrest.

During the court-approved search, investigators confiscated 209 grams of fentanyl, which translates to nearly a half-pound of the drug, according to court records. There are about 226 grams in a half-pound. Investigators also seized $3,715 in cash, court records show.

After his arrest, Garcia also was charged with violation of probation relating to the 2017 drug case in which he received a three-year prison term in March 2018 for possession of heroin with intent to distribute, to which he pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement. Information regarding how much of that three-year prison sentence Garcia served was unavailable, as of Thursday. Garcia is scheduled to appear for a violation-of-probation hearing in that 2017 case on Friday, court records show.

In that 2017 criminal case, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a maximum 10-year sentence on Garcia and then suspended seven years of the penalty.

Police reported that, in that criminal case, Deputy Charles Travis of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garcia at about 6:15 a.m. March 6, 2017, after stopping a 2008 Toyota driven by him near the Knights Inn parking lot in the 200 block of Belle Hill Road.

Travis stopped Garcia because he had failed to stop before entering the public road from that parking lot and because he had spun wheels while doing so, police noted.

Garcia ran away from the traffic stop scene while carrying a green backpack but, after he fell, the deputy caught him, according to court records, which indicate that Garcia responded, “I have warrants and drugs,” when Travis asked why he had fled.

While searching Garcia’s book bag moments later, the deputy confiscated 131 baggies of heroin, which he found stashed inside a Crown Royal bag, police said. Travis also seized other evidence, including two digital scales and a small amount of marijuana, police added.

“Mr. Garcia advised Deputy Travis that he was driving around from hotel to hotel to find a prostitute to party with. Furthermore, Mr. Garcia advised Deputy Travis that, while driving around, he attempted to find someone interested in purchasing heroin. Mr. Garcia advised Deputy Travis he sells each bundle of heroin (for) between $25 and $35,” court records show.