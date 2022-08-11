Dog Shelter receiving upgrades

CIRCLEVILLE — Renovations are underway at the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter as both interior and exterior sections of the property are upgraded.

Among the changes include air conditioning to the indoor kennels, a new patch of blacktop near the building for cars, additional concrete to make the facility ADA compliant, new and stronger outdoor kennels, improvements to the indoor kennel doors and a concrete pad and pavilion for the outdoor facilities.

Ron Custer, Pickaway County Chief Dog Warden, said much of the current work was put in place by the former chief dog warden and now Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Cameron. It’s also being completed with private donations including an anonymous donation and a donation by Partners for Paws.

“I’m getting the fruits of Gary’s labor and directing any additional improvements but we have a lot going on,” Custer said. “August and September are going to be busy months for us. Handling the dogs outside around the construction and the weather has been a little bit tedious.”

Custer said the outdoor kennels will increase in number from 18 to around 24 and that the kennels will be smaller but stronger and better.

“They’re the new kennels that partners for Paws purchased for us,” he said. “They have been phenomenal for us. The commissioners approved the purchase of knew kennel doors too. Those are all in order, 41 in total. I’m afraid everything will come in at the same time.”

In addition, Custer said they’ve put in a new air condition into the indoor kennels in the back of the facility and a second gate to the outdoor play area has been added.

“It use to be just fans so when it was 90 degrees outside it was 95 in there,” he said. “That makes it much nicer in there for them and for us. It keeps the bugs down and the dogs much more comfortable and safe.”

Custer said the bulk of the work will come to down to shelter staff and any volunteers that come in to help install the new kennels and doors.

“We’re a deputy down and we’re taking applications for a new deputy,” he said. “When we get everything in we think it’ll be seven days a week and a lot of overtime.”

Custer said once the projects are completed, he wants to invite the community out on a Saturday for a cookout to showcase all the changes and hopefully get some dogs their forever homes. More details on that event will be announced at a later date.

“We’ll grill up some food and I found a container of helium in storage so we’ll have some balloons,” Custer said.