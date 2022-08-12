ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, WI

Three takeaways from Waterloo football's three-team scrimmage

By By Ryan Gregory
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

Football season has finally arrived. Waterloo kicked off the 2022 campaign by hosting a three-team scrimmage, inviting Whitewater and Milwaukee Bradley Tech to Waterloo High School on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Teams were afforded 20 snaps of offense from the opponent’s 40 yard line, followed by 20 snaps for the other team’s offense before swapping to a new opponent. Waterloo and Whitewater also fielded junior varsity teams, which scrimmaged on the opposite end of the field.

The Pirates have some high expectations this season, and those expectations looked well-founded on Thursday as Waterloo smoked the competition. Here are three takeaways for the squad as it preps for week one.

DEFENSE, DEFENSE, DEFENSEWaterloo returns almost every major contributor from last season’s defense, and it showed on Thursday. The Pirates made things miserable for both Whitewater and Bradley Tech, allowing three total first downs on the day.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect was how quickly Waterloo’s defensive backs and linebackers flowed to the ball. No matter what the opposing offense drew up or where the ball went, familiar faces like juniors Benny Marshall, Trevor Firari, Ryan Sturgill, and plenty more were right there.

Additionally, neither Whitewater nor Bradley Tech had an answer for Waterloo’s defensive line. Seniors Conner Bergeron and Rick Ugorji as well as junior Ian Spoke were living in the backfield. Whitewater even had some impressive size on its offensive line, but they were powerless to get in their way.

In a conference predicated on rushing prowess like the Eastern Suburban Conference, Waterloo’s performance defending the run was inspiring for the upcoming season. The Pirates’ combination of football IQ and sound mechanics will take them far.

UGORJI STEPS UP AT RUNNING BACKIt was fair to question who the heir apparent to graduated running back Eugene Wolff would be heading into 2022. Wolff was one of the state’s best backs last season, regardless of division, ranking in the top 10 in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

It was only a scrimmage, but senior Rick Ugorji looks more than capable as the next man up.

His running style can only be described as frantic. Ugorji takes every step with the intention of reaching the endzone, and he’s more than happy to plow over whoever may step in his way. He drew cheers from the sidelines multiple times for his collection of bone-crushing hits.

But, Ugorji isn’t all power. He has the ability to stick his foot in the ground and cut. He dropped some nasty jukes that left both Whitewater and Bradley Tech defenders helpless. He’ll be a name to keep an eye on this season.

CAL HUSH HAS WEAPONSIn his first season as a starter last season, junior quarterback Cal Hush proved he’s a reliable distributor of the football. He rarely turned the ball over and seemingly always gave his receivers a chance to make a play.

His reliability will work wonders for the offense this season, because Waterloo’s offense has a stocked artillery of weapons.

The offense started off a bit rocky in the first reps of the day against Bradley Tech but soon caught fire. Waterloo’s offense at one point scored four straight touchdowns from the 40 yard line thanks to some stellar plays.

Junior tight end Owen Haseleu as well as junior receivers Benny Marshall and Trevor Firari made back-to-back-to-back house calls on impressive catch-and-runs. Firari’s was the most electric, as he utilized some filthy juke moves to escape the midfield before bowling over the safety to score.

This was far from the end of the production as junior Ryan Sturgill and senior Cooper Setz would mimic these long scores in the Whitewater scrimmage an hour later. Setz punctuated the scrimmage on a strong note, bowling over Whitewater defenders for a long score on the final play of the day.

With Ugorji providing run support and Hush piloting the entire operation, this offense could soar to new heights in 2022.

“We played well on both sides of the ball,” Waterloo head coach Joe Jaehnke said. “I was worried about our depth, but the guys didn’t get tired today and we came away with no injuries. That’s a great sign. We had a great defensive outing and we have a lot of kids that can make plays on offense.”

The scrimmage was a peek into the season, but the real thing starts next week. The Pirates will host Pecatonica/Argyle on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 pm, and that one counts in the record book.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Waterloo, WI
City
Whitewater, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Waterloo, WI
Sports
Waterloo, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Milwaukee Bradley Tech#Waterloo High School#Whitewater Nor#Bergeron
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Courier

The Courier

Waterloo, WI
45
Followers
193
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier has been serving the Waterloo, Marshall and surrounding communities since 1872. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at couriernews.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waterloo_marshall/

Comments / 0

Community Policy