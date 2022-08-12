Three takeaways from Waterloo football's three-team scrimmage

Football season has finally arrived. Waterloo kicked off the 2022 campaign by hosting a three-team scrimmage, inviting Whitewater and Milwaukee Bradley Tech to Waterloo High School on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Teams were afforded 20 snaps of offense from the opponent’s 40 yard line, followed by 20 snaps for the other team’s offense before swapping to a new opponent. Waterloo and Whitewater also fielded junior varsity teams, which scrimmaged on the opposite end of the field.

The Pirates have some high expectations this season, and those expectations looked well-founded on Thursday as Waterloo smoked the competition. Here are three takeaways for the squad as it preps for week one.

DEFENSE, DEFENSE, DEFENSEWaterloo returns almost every major contributor from last season’s defense, and it showed on Thursday. The Pirates made things miserable for both Whitewater and Bradley Tech, allowing three total first downs on the day.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect was how quickly Waterloo’s defensive backs and linebackers flowed to the ball. No matter what the opposing offense drew up or where the ball went, familiar faces like juniors Benny Marshall, Trevor Firari, Ryan Sturgill, and plenty more were right there.

Additionally, neither Whitewater nor Bradley Tech had an answer for Waterloo’s defensive line. Seniors Conner Bergeron and Rick Ugorji as well as junior Ian Spoke were living in the backfield. Whitewater even had some impressive size on its offensive line, but they were powerless to get in their way.

In a conference predicated on rushing prowess like the Eastern Suburban Conference, Waterloo’s performance defending the run was inspiring for the upcoming season. The Pirates’ combination of football IQ and sound mechanics will take them far.

UGORJI STEPS UP AT RUNNING BACKIt was fair to question who the heir apparent to graduated running back Eugene Wolff would be heading into 2022. Wolff was one of the state’s best backs last season, regardless of division, ranking in the top 10 in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

It was only a scrimmage, but senior Rick Ugorji looks more than capable as the next man up.

His running style can only be described as frantic. Ugorji takes every step with the intention of reaching the endzone, and he’s more than happy to plow over whoever may step in his way. He drew cheers from the sidelines multiple times for his collection of bone-crushing hits.

But, Ugorji isn’t all power. He has the ability to stick his foot in the ground and cut. He dropped some nasty jukes that left both Whitewater and Bradley Tech defenders helpless. He’ll be a name to keep an eye on this season.

CAL HUSH HAS WEAPONSIn his first season as a starter last season, junior quarterback Cal Hush proved he’s a reliable distributor of the football. He rarely turned the ball over and seemingly always gave his receivers a chance to make a play.

His reliability will work wonders for the offense this season, because Waterloo’s offense has a stocked artillery of weapons.

The offense started off a bit rocky in the first reps of the day against Bradley Tech but soon caught fire. Waterloo’s offense at one point scored four straight touchdowns from the 40 yard line thanks to some stellar plays.

Junior tight end Owen Haseleu as well as junior receivers Benny Marshall and Trevor Firari made back-to-back-to-back house calls on impressive catch-and-runs. Firari’s was the most electric, as he utilized some filthy juke moves to escape the midfield before bowling over the safety to score.

This was far from the end of the production as junior Ryan Sturgill and senior Cooper Setz would mimic these long scores in the Whitewater scrimmage an hour later. Setz punctuated the scrimmage on a strong note, bowling over Whitewater defenders for a long score on the final play of the day.

With Ugorji providing run support and Hush piloting the entire operation, this offense could soar to new heights in 2022.

“We played well on both sides of the ball,” Waterloo head coach Joe Jaehnke said. “I was worried about our depth, but the guys didn’t get tired today and we came away with no injuries. That’s a great sign. We had a great defensive outing and we have a lot of kids that can make plays on offense.”

The scrimmage was a peek into the season, but the real thing starts next week. The Pirates will host Pecatonica/Argyle on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 pm, and that one counts in the record book.