Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
425magazine.com
Groove to Bellevue Beats
The Bellevue Downtown Association is wrapping up its annual concert series, Bellevue Beats. Throughout the summer, the BDA has been hosting free outdoor concerts Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The Bellevue Beat’s diverse lineup has featured 30 artists and genres with live shows at office building plazas and public open spaces...
drifttravel.com
21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is Back
For the first time since 2019, one of the country’s most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature “Crabtastic event!” The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture, and maritime traditions of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children’s activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.
425magazine.com
Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years
Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynnwood couple thinks they won $360 in lottery – turns out to be $360,000
Three zeros make a pretty big difference. A Lynnwood couple that purchased a winning “Hit 5″ ticket that they thought was only worth $360 turned out to be worth $360,000. After buying the ticket at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, the husband went to check if they had won anything.
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
Have You Seen This Magic Floating Tree Hidden in Washington State?
Would you believe me if I told you there was a magical tree hidden in Washington State that floats in the air and you can walk underneath it? Well it is true! This Spruce trees roots are completely exposed but is still alive and vibrant like magic. The tree is...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Elusive bobcat spotted at Lynnwood Park and Ride
A bobcat, an animal that usually is only seen at night, was spotted near the Lynnwood Park and Ride on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Justin Luckenbach noticed the animal and quickly captured a video of it meandering through the parking lot before it disappeared again. Bobcats are very elusive animals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront
This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
seattlerefined.com
Grunge and grief: Layne Staley's mom reflects on her son's legacy
His name is synonymous with Seattle's grunge scene. Layne Staley gained international fame as the lead singer of Alice in Chains, a band that crashed onto the music scene with their debut album "Facelift" in 1990. Staley's legacy and voice are still fondly remembered 20 years since his passing. His...
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
seattlemusicinsider.com
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Comes to White River
After being delayed for the better part of the last two years, the Backstreet Boys brought their DNA World Tour to the White River Amphitheater in Auburn, WA. Many fans purchased tickets when the tour was first announced back in 2019, and waited patiently for this tour stop to finally come to fruition. And finally, it happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
‘Hey kiddo, wild night’: 20-year-old seriously injured at going-away-to college party at Renton park
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The family of Mercedes Jimenez-Soto is still reeling after the 20-year-old was shot at a party at Ron Regis Park in Renton Friday night. “I was devastated. You know, she’s my favorite person. I have her name tattooed on me,” Anna Davies, her aunt, said. Renton police said it all began with a fight that escalated into a shooting. Police said someone fired shots into the air, and another person shot at the people who were trying to run away. Jimenez-Soto was among those hit.
KING-5
Century-old Kitsap County market damaged by fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Olalla Bay Market and Landing in Kitsap County early Tuesday morning. The waterfront store is a pillar of the Olalla community.
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
southsoundmag.com
Ezell's Famous Chicken Co-Founders Announce Conference
The owners of Seattle-based, fast-casual restaurant chain Ezell’s Famous Chicken are hosting an educational conference to support Black-owned businesses this month. The inaugural Black Business Leadership Conference is a part of the Rudd’s R.U.B.B. (Raising Up Black Businesses) Initiative, introduced in 2021 by Ezell’s Famous Chicken Owners Lewis and Darnell Rudd and their sister Faye Stephens.
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
Comments / 0