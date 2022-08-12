ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Several Midstate schools forced to adjust to staffing shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools systems have begun their second full week of school and staffing shortages continue to be a setback in 2022. Right now, Sumner County schools are reporting 40 openings for bus drivers heading into the second week of school. With this shortage, the transportation department has...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors

Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Daycare staffing shortage leads to closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide daycare crisis has now pushed some Nashville mothers to look for other forms of childcare. Staffing shortages have recently closed down daycare locations throughout the city and lowered some companies’ capacities. “I have no other options right now,” Cate Pham, a mother with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

City and MTE Community Meeting to Engage Public on Rezoning Requests Associated with Property Swap

The City of Murfreesboro will hold a community meeting in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station 11, 3924 Blaze Dr. 37128. The purpose of the joint meeting is to provide details regarding the City’s application for proposed rezonings in accordance with a “property swap” with MTE. Rezoning application information and exhibits will be available for public viewing at the Aug. 30 community meeting. MTE and City representatives will make presentations and be available for questions.
MURFREESBORO, TN
rejournals.com

Gensler opening office in Nashville

Architecture, design and planning firm Gensler is opening an office in Nashville, Tennessee, and has selected a leadership team to oversee business operations. Christopher Goggin and Kelly Cathey will lead the Nashville office as co-managing directors. Goggin has more than 30 years of experience leading design projects that are focused...
NASHVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Lebanon Attorney Misappropriated more than $250,000 from Clients

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and at the request of the District Attorney General of the 15th Judicial District, has resulted in the indictment of Jennifer Porth. Porth was engaged in a law practice law in Lebanon, that...
LEBANON, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Developers come across possible pre-civil war remains in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wedgewood-Houston area is a place of major development. But crews said at one project, they found remains believed to be from the pre-civil war era. AJ Capital Partners built the Nashville Warehouse Co. They have also been working on what will be an apartment complex...
NASHVILLE, TN

