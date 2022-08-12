ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Cali Man Struggling With Michigan Town Names is So Relatable

If you've lived in Michigan you're whole life, watching people try to pronounce local town names is probably a little amusing. After all, how hard can it be?. Well, as someone who lived outside of Michigan until two years ago, let me tell you...it's PRETTY HARD. Of course, this is coming from someone who lived in Florida where we had towns like Apalachicola, Kissimmee, and Wewahitchka so...who am I to talk?
If You Think It was Hot At Kalamazoo’s Ribfest, Just Wait 30 Years

Depending on what side your politics fall on, you're either going to agree or disagree with what you read here. But the finest weatherman in the country, WGN-TV, Chicago's Tom Skilling says if you think it was hot last weekend, it's only going to get worse. A lot worse; as in consider buying stock in a company that makes underarm deodorant, and one that makes fans, or air conditioners.
Southwest Michigan Could See 125 Degree Summers In 30 Years

The past few summers here in Southwest Michigan have been blisteringly hot, some of the hottest summers that we've had to date. We've seen long days of clear and sunny skies, high levels of humidity, and the ever-dreaded rising temperatures. We used to have great summers, where most of the days were in the 70s, with a light breeze, and a few clouds; fast forward a few years and you can feel the heat before you even step outside.
35 Years Ago 156 People Died In Michigan’s Deadliest Plane Crash

Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 marks 35 years since Northwest flight 255 bound for Arizona from Detroit crashed moments after taking off. This is a look back to Michigan's deadliest plane crash. (Some images and videos in this story might not be appropriate for young kids) 35 Years Ago 155 People...
Satire Site Jokes about Roundabouts along Upper Peninsula’s Notoriously Straight Sceney Stretch – Yoopers Didn’t Get the Joke

If you've ever driven across Michigan's Upper Peninsula on M-28 you likely remember the Sceney Stretch, the notoriously long and straight section of road between M-77 at Sceney and M-94 at Shingleton. Running 25 miles through swampland and a wildlife refuge there are very few cross streets and hardly a curve. The road is considered the longest straight stretch of road east of the Mississippi River.
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family

With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
18th Annual U.P.’s Pasty Fest Returns This August

When thinking of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, one thinks of snow, hiking, and pasties. What most Michiganders probably haven’t heard is the festival dedicated to this iconic U.P. food: Pasty Fest. What is a pasty?. A Pasty is a traditional Cornish dish with the base of meat, potatoes, carrots, rutabaga,...
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?

August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
Convenient Job Shifts In Michigan On Veryable

Since the pandemic that literally rocked and then stopped the world, employment and unemployment for that matter have been an up and down conundrum. From places laying people off to retain money during the lockdown to companies posting hundreds of job listings, to companies closing down because of a mix of the last two not working out, leaves us where we are now.
Ohio Library Applies “He’s a 10, but…” Trend to Popular Books

I don't know about you but, I love seeing establishments apply online trends to their brand. Especially, when it's a place that could use a little extra love, like a library. Meigs County District Public Library, in Ohio, recently took the "He's a 10, but..." trend and applied it to a few of their displayed books. For those unfamiliar with the trend, people, especially on Tiktok, will record a video presenting their friends with a scenario to see where someone, who might be a 10, will rank for them. For example:
An MGM Movie Short from 1949 Shows a Very Different Michigan

Rabbitholes. I love them, and I found myself in another one. I was watching an old movie on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and after it ended, it filled with a movie short, sometimes called a travelogue. "Calling on Michigan" is one in a series from MGM TravelTalks. These shorts were fillers shown at movie theatres back in the day, much like now they show commercials and previews. But remember, in 1949, when this TravelTalks short was produced, hardly anyone had a TV set, so this was a way for many people to see things they might not otherwise be able to see.
Mountain Dew Energy Drink Takes a Bullet for Driver in Indiana

Truck driver is lucky to be alive after a random shooting on an Indiana highway. My Doctor has told me on more than one occasion that if I don't stop drinking Mountain Dew, it's going to kill me. She clearly hasn't heard about the incident that took place on Interstate 80 in Indiana, less than a mile from the Illinois state line on Monday afternoon.
