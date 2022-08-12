ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

yankodesign.com

This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors

Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
Cult of Mac

Das Keyboard hunts serious Mac users with MacTigr low-profile mechanical keyboard

Unlike so many keyboards, the MacTigr is specifically for Mac. The designers at Das Keyboard included Mac-specific keys in a low-profile mechanical keyboard made of high-quality materials. In addition to Cherry MX Low Profile Red mechanical switches, the accessory is packed with extra features, like a volume knob, sleep button...
Cult of Mac

Curve Flex lets your MacBook take a dramatic stand

With Twelve South’s Curve Flex, a MacBook can tilt up slightly or be elevated almost two feet off a desktop. The laptop stand is designed to be, well, flexible. It’s also portable. The accessory launched Tuesday. Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand designed for office or coffee shop.
Cult of Mac

Add a convenient handle to your iPad with this unique case [Review]

The Apple Magic Keyboard is a great way to get work done on your iPad, but it’s not a particularly secure way to transport the tablet. The Pitaka FlipBook Case wraps around the Apple Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro or iPad Air to both protect them and add a handle. It even includes a pocket.
CNET

Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022

Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
Cult of Mac

Wrap iPad in 6 feet of drop protection with new Zagg keyboard case

The Zagg Rugged Pro Connect keyboard and case for iPad can take what life dishes out. It has 2 meters of drop protection, it is water resistant, the keys won’t pop off, and there’s a snap-on screen protector. The case fits multiple generations of the 10.2-inch budget iPad,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Cult of Mac

2021 MacBook Pro models sink to lowest-ever prices

Amazon surfaced the lowest prices ever on certain 2021 MacBook Pro laptops Tuesday, including 14-inch and 16-inch models. Specifically, there are three options featuring the M1 Pro chip and different sizes of solid state drive (SSD). If you’re in the market for one of those, act fast. Deals where you...
SPY

Review: The Hisense U6H Is a Budget TV That Goes Way Above and Beyond

Buying a new TV doesn’t always have to cost astronomical amounts of dough. A step below top names like Samsung, LG, and Sony are the mid- and entry-level titans of affordable flat-screen TVs, with respected names like Vizio, TCL, and the focus of today’s review, Hisense. Seeing a prolific rise in the world of budget-priced sets, Hisense produces bright and powerful LED sets with respectable specs and a medley of awesome features to round out the user experience. New to 2022, I was able to play around with the 65-inch Hisense U6H TV, and I walked away from my weeks of demoing...
electrek.co

Ryvid Anthem launched as lower-cost 75 mph electric motorcycle in the US

Last month we broke the news of the Ryvid Anthem’s unveiling, watching as the designers finally took the innovative electric motorcycle out of stealth mode. Now the novel bike is officially launching with pre-orders opening today. Compared to most highway-capable electric motorcycles that start well north of $10,000, the...
Apple Insider

Bluetti's AC500 solar station can help you beat power outages

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Bluetti's second-generation modular power station, the AC500, could be just what you need to keep your Macs and the rest of your home running smoothly during a power outage, or for some applications, going completely off-grid.
Digital Trends

3 55-inch TV deals under $300 available today

If you’ve been waiting to turn your living room into a home theater because you’ve been reluctant to drop all of that cash, today Walmart has come to the rescue. Right now, Walmart TV deals are seriously awesome, and you can pick up a 55-inch TV for less than $300. 4K TV deals this sweet are hard to come by, so keep reading and click the links below to pick one up today and start building the home theater of your dreams. Trust us, once you revamp your viewing experience, you’ll never to need to head to a movie theater again.
