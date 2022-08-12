Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Plugable’s expansive new 13-port USB-C desktop dock adds dual 4K displays
The Plugable UD-6950PDH is a just-launched USB-C dock that lets Mac users add a wide variety of accessories via a whopping 13 ports. And that includes a pair of 4K monitors even on Macs that not designed to handle that many. On top of that, the dock offers 100W of...
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
Cult of Mac
Das Keyboard hunts serious Mac users with MacTigr low-profile mechanical keyboard
Unlike so many keyboards, the MacTigr is specifically for Mac. The designers at Das Keyboard included Mac-specific keys in a low-profile mechanical keyboard made of high-quality materials. In addition to Cherry MX Low Profile Red mechanical switches, the accessory is packed with extra features, like a volume knob, sleep button...
Cult of Mac
Curve Flex lets your MacBook take a dramatic stand
With Twelve South’s Curve Flex, a MacBook can tilt up slightly or be elevated almost two feet off a desktop. The laptop stand is designed to be, well, flexible. It’s also portable. The accessory launched Tuesday. Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand designed for office or coffee shop.
I’ve driven Mercedes’ new electric car and it only needs plugging in once a MONTH – but there’s a catch
MERCEDES has a big range of electric cars. But I wouldn’t buy one yet. They’re either inefficient because they are adapted petrol cars – the EQA, EQB and EQC. Or they’re excellent but ultra-expensive – the EQE and EQS. Never mind. Merc has proved it’ll...
Cult of Mac
Add a convenient handle to your iPad with this unique case [Review]
The Apple Magic Keyboard is a great way to get work done on your iPad, but it’s not a particularly secure way to transport the tablet. The Pitaka FlipBook Case wraps around the Apple Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro or iPad Air to both protect them and add a handle. It even includes a pocket.
CNET
Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022
Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
Samsung won't fool me a third time with the Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung has unleased its latest innovations in mobile tech. While there are some impressive bits this year, I was really excited about a next-generation Galaxy Watch. Unfortunately, I couldn't have been more let down.
Cult of Mac
Save big on cloud storage with pCloud’s new family plan and back-to-school offer
This cloud storage post is presented by pCloud. If you’re looking for reliable cloud storage for the whole crew, pCloud’s new family plan delivers 10TB of shared storage. Plus, a great back-to-school deal can save you some serious money (up to 80% off). The Switzerland-based company, subject to...
Consumer Reports Best Midsize SUVs Have a Standard Feature Others Don’t
Find out what standard feature Consumer Reports' best midsize SUVs have that others don't. The post Consumer Reports Best Midsize SUVs Have a Standard Feature Others Don’t appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cult of Mac
Wrap iPad in 6 feet of drop protection with new Zagg keyboard case
The Zagg Rugged Pro Connect keyboard and case for iPad can take what life dishes out. It has 2 meters of drop protection, it is water resistant, the keys won’t pop off, and there’s a snap-on screen protector. The case fits multiple generations of the 10.2-inch budget iPad,...
Cult of Mac
2021 MacBook Pro models sink to lowest-ever prices
Amazon surfaced the lowest prices ever on certain 2021 MacBook Pro laptops Tuesday, including 14-inch and 16-inch models. Specifically, there are three options featuring the M1 Pro chip and different sizes of solid state drive (SSD). If you’re in the market for one of those, act fast. Deals where you...
Review: The Hisense U6H Is a Budget TV That Goes Way Above and Beyond
Buying a new TV doesn’t always have to cost astronomical amounts of dough. A step below top names like Samsung, LG, and Sony are the mid- and entry-level titans of affordable flat-screen TVs, with respected names like Vizio, TCL, and the focus of today’s review, Hisense. Seeing a prolific rise in the world of budget-priced sets, Hisense produces bright and powerful LED sets with respectable specs and a medley of awesome features to round out the user experience. New to 2022, I was able to play around with the 65-inch Hisense U6H TV, and I walked away from my weeks of demoing...
Cult of Mac
Journey’s protective iPhone 13 leather case feels just right [Review]
Whether you’re getting an iPhone 13 series handset at a discount because iPhone 14 is coming soon or you just want to change up your case for the iPhone you already have, you can’t go wrong with the tasteful and tough Journey iPhone 13 Leather Case. The company...
electrek.co
Ryvid Anthem launched as lower-cost 75 mph electric motorcycle in the US
Last month we broke the news of the Ryvid Anthem’s unveiling, watching as the designers finally took the innovative electric motorcycle out of stealth mode. Now the novel bike is officially launching with pre-orders opening today. Compared to most highway-capable electric motorcycles that start well north of $10,000, the...
electrek.co
Hummingbird’s new ultralight 22 lb. (10 kg) electric bike is made of plant fiber
There are lightweight electric bikes and then there are really lightweight e-bikes. But the new Hummingbird Flax folding e-bike is even lighter than those. At just 22 lb. (10 kg), this plant-based e-bike isn’t just friendly to your back – it’s apparently vegan-friendly as well. A plant-based...
Apple Insider
Bluetti's AC500 solar station can help you beat power outages
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Bluetti's second-generation modular power station, the AC500, could be just what you need to keep your Macs and the rest of your home running smoothly during a power outage, or for some applications, going completely off-grid.
Digital Trends
3 55-inch TV deals under $300 available today
If you’ve been waiting to turn your living room into a home theater because you’ve been reluctant to drop all of that cash, today Walmart has come to the rescue. Right now, Walmart TV deals are seriously awesome, and you can pick up a 55-inch TV for less than $300. 4K TV deals this sweet are hard to come by, so keep reading and click the links below to pick one up today and start building the home theater of your dreams. Trust us, once you revamp your viewing experience, you’ll never to need to head to a movie theater again.
