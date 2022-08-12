As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 15:. On 08-10-2022 deputies were alerted by Lincoln County Highway workers of a motorcycle being operated N/B in the S/B lanes of travel on USH 51 near the 211 mile marker in the Town of Merrill. The motorcycle was located by a deputy at CTH C and a stop was attempted. The operator fled from the deputy at speeds near 120 MPH. A pursuit ensued with the driver continuing to operate N/B in the S/B lanes. According to the deputy, he thought the motorcycle had suffered unknown damage as the bike started to shake badly and the speeds were reduced. The deputy continued to chase the suspect until CTH D, where the deputy terminated the chase for safety concerns. The deputy continued to follow the bike for some distance at normal speeds but ended up losing sight of the vehicle in Oneida County. Oneida County deputies assisted with the search for the bike but they were unable to locate it.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO