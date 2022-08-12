Read full article on original website
Related
947jackfm.com
Plea Deal in the Works for Wausau Bank Robbery Suspect
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man suspected of robbing the WoodTrust Bank in Wausau this spring may be working towards a plea deal with the state. Court records show Tommy Pittman will return to court on September 6th at 11:30 AM for a plea hearing on one count of robbery.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County
TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
tomahawkleader.com
Wausau woman charged with lying to purchase gun later used in fatal shooting of Merrill woman
MADISON – A Wausau woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 5 in Marshfield by the Marshfield Police Department and was formally charged with lying on her application to purchase guns from a federally licensed dealer. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was arraigned in U.S. District Court on Aug. 8 in Madison.
Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday
The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison. Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
947jackfm.com
Plea Deal Reached In Schofield Beating
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A West Bend man reached a plea agreement on charges that he participated in the beating of a Wausau man back in May of 2021. Kevin Weston reached the agreement one day before his trial was scheduled to start. Weston and Trey Houghtaling were charged...
cwbradio.com
Man Charged with Homicide of Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Court
The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 15, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 15:. On 08-10-2022 deputies were alerted by Lincoln County Highway workers of a motorcycle being operated N/B in the S/B lanes of travel on USH 51 near the 211 mile marker in the Town of Merrill. The motorcycle was located by a deputy at CTH C and a stop was attempted. The operator fled from the deputy at speeds near 120 MPH. A pursuit ensued with the driver continuing to operate N/B in the S/B lanes. According to the deputy, he thought the motorcycle had suffered unknown damage as the bike started to shake badly and the speeds were reduced. The deputy continued to chase the suspect until CTH D, where the deputy terminated the chase for safety concerns. The deputy continued to follow the bike for some distance at normal speeds but ended up losing sight of the vehicle in Oneida County. Oneida County deputies assisted with the search for the bike but they were unable to locate it.
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Friendship teen last seen Monday
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen girl who they said ran away from home Monday. Braelynn Mueller, 14, was last seen in the 700 block of County Highway J on Monday evening. She was wearing black leggings and an unknown shirt. She is about 5’6″ tall and is known to wear a cross necklace and hoop earrings.
WSAW
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her eight children will spend four years in prison. In June, Skyler Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts of reckless driving during a plea deal.
947jackfm.com
Opelt Sentenced to Seven Years for Deadly Amish Buggy Crash
MEDFORD, WI (WSAU) — The man who ran his vehicle into an Amish buggy, killing a mother and injuring several of her children, will serve a seven-year sentence for vehicular homicide. Skyler Opelt will serve four years in prison and three years of extended supervision in the case after...
WSAW
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wausau Police and Fire departments will host a cookout for the community during the lunch hour on Tuesday. The annual event is a way for people to meet law enforcement and EMS personnel. It also gives the department a way to express their gratitude for the support of law enforcement by the community.
WSAW
Update: Highway 13 reopened near Unity, 2 people injured
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Highway 13 in Unity is now back open after a crash. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 13 and Kingston Road, in the town of Brighton. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department the crash involved a motorcycle and UTV. They are still investigating what caused the crash.
cwbradio.com
Augusta Woman Arrested For Suspected Drug Use Around Children
A woman has been arrested for suspected drug use around her children. According to the August Police Department, on July 29th, just before 5pm, they were requested to assist the Eau Claire County Human Services and Department of Human Services with a home visit. Authorities made contact with 26-year-old Markie Geske at her home. Authorities stated she was uncooperative and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She allowed DHS to enter her home, but would not submit a drug test.
947jackfm.com
Housing Assessment Scheduled For Wausau Metro Area
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) –The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the area. The assessment will be for the Cities of Wausau and Schofield, Town of Rib Mountain, Villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston. This project uses Census data, real...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Motorcycle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident Sunday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of a motorcycle accident around 8:37am on Sunday. The accident occured one mile south of Neillsville on Highway 73, just north of Maple Road. When the Department arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road and the motorcycle in the ditch.
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Man Accused of High Speed Chase and Meth Possession Found not Competent for Trial
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A Central Wisconsin man accused of tossing a gun and meth from a car before crashing in a high speed chase has been found not competent to stand trial. Court records show that 26-year-old Trenton McCorkle failed to pass a competency evaluation in his case. He's accused of leading police on a chase through the Wausau metro last winter, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into a light pole.
947jackfm.com
Edgewood Manor Prepared for Demolition
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Edgewater Manor in Stevens Point has been vacant since the beginning of the year. The city is now preparing to bulldoze it. The city hopes to have everything completed within the next couple of months, and mayor Mike Wiza is open to suggestions for what the space could be used for. “If you think that you can make an idea work, by all means, bring it to us. We’d love to be able to help you out,” said Mayor Wiza.
947jackfm.com
NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
nbc15.com
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
Backups, delays expected on Hwy. 51
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to expect delays and backups on US Hwy. 51 southbound north of State Highway 29 this week due to road construction. Deputies have reported traffic backing up to County Road WW at times. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in...
Comments / 1