Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

12 companies applying for cannabis cultivation licenses suing Connecticut

The number of lawsuits challenging Connecticut’s cannabis cultivator licensing process has grown to a dozen. Earlier this summer, two Hartford County-based businesses were the first to challenge their denials for cultivator licenses by the state’s Social Equity Council that they did not meet requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants. Since then, 10 more lawsuits have been filed.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 6 through Aug. 12. 811 Daniels Farm Road. Stephen Kelemencky to Diana C. Lochridge. $488,000. 1216 Arganese Place, Unit 106. Santander Bank to Alberto...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport to study police force staffing as overtime spikes

BRIDGEPORT — The police department spent nearly $10 million in overtime — $4.2 million over its $5.5 million allotted budget — during the 2021-22 municipal fiscal year that ended in June, according to city data. That is an unusually high amount that the chief and union in...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden BOE member Siobhan Carter-David resigns

HAMDEN — Board of Education member Siobhan Carter-David stepped down last week, citing the taxing local political climate. Carter-David wrote in her resignation letter submitted on Aug. 8 that “people are far too often willfully misunderstood and then treated unkindly or unfairly” from those misunderstandings in the Board of Education and the larger Hamden political landscape.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport recount ends with nine ballots still missing

BRIDGEPORT — City election officials appear poised to declare longtime state Rep. Jack Hennessy the winner of a Democratic primary recount in the 127th House District by a single vote, despite nine ballots being misplaced and apparently uncounted. The recount revealed that Hennessy received 567 votes while City Councilman...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown receives its first application for a cannabis dispensary

MIDDLETOWN — A cannabis shop may soon become Middletown’s latest business offering. A year after Connecticut legalized marijuana, the city has gotten an application for a cannabis shop to fill the old Bank of America building at 895 Washington St., to the west of the Starbucks restaurant on Route 66.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor

DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Derby finance director resigns

DERBY — When the city’s embattled finance director Agata Herasimowicz was asked why she returned to her job after being reinstated following a lengthy stint on administrative leave, Herasimowicz said she was making progress righting Derby’s finances. But someone else is going to have to finish the...
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

JoyRide comes to an end for Westport cycling studio

WESTPORT — After 11 years in business, serving over 30,000 riders, JoyRide in Westport is set to close on Sept. 2, according to owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz. The duo announced the closure in an email sent Monday afternoon. “The past 2 ½ years have been an incredible...
Register Citizen

West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Register Citizen

CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue

STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington road paving projects continue to mid-September

TORRINGTON — Road paving projects on Albany Street, Beverly Road, Buena Vista Avenue, Clearview Avenue, Davis Street, Elmira Avenue, and Whitewood Road began Aug. 11, and are expected to continue to mid-September, according to a statement from the Public Works Department. The projects include road reconstruction: milling, paving, curbing,...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Norwalk barbershop arson case

STAMFORD — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire at a Norwalk barbershop weeks before it was set to open in 2020. Roselio Morales, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit second-degree arson as a part of deal offered by a judge during a remote hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

