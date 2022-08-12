Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Addis PD and WBR Public Utilities respond to gas leak at home on Gladys Dr.
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department and West Baton Rouge Public Utilities were called to a gas leak at a local home. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. about the leak on Gladys Dr. The home was located on just a short distance off LA-1. According...
39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)
The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]
brproud.com
1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Terrace Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a crash along South I-110 at Terrace Street Monday (August 15) afternoon. The incident was initially reported around 3:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may experience delays due to the crash. For the latest news,...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked on I-10 West at Ramah, expect delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a drivers should beware of an incident on I-10 West near Ramah Tuesday (August 16) evening. As of 6:07 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is blocked on I-10 West, just past Ramah, and...
brproud.com
Multi-day lane closure coming to Sunshine Bridge
CONVENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Motorists who use the Sunshine Bridge should prepare for possible delays in the near future. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is set to perform an inspection of the bridge over an eight-day span. Excluding three days, DOTD workers will be on scene between Wednesday,...
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
Parts stolen from semi-trailer trucks at Port Allen business, suspect sought
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify a suspect tied to an alleged theft at a Port Allen business. According to WBRSO, the theft happened at a trucking business on Commercial Drive Aug. 6. The suspect allegedly stole...
brproud.com
Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
brproud.com
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana man is questioning why his Lafayette Utilities System water bill is $2,942.21 when the company’s water meter has not been working properly for the five years he has been living in his home. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor found out the man is challenging LUS...
brproud.com
State Fire Marshal: Never mix hot cooking oil and water
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LOSFM) reminds homeowners to never mix hot cooking oil and water after a fire investigation in Walker. State Fire Marshal officials said a fire was started in an apartment after a resident set a pot of oil...
brproud.com
Zea Rotisserie & Bar relocating within Towne Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zea Rotisserie & Bar Baton Rouge location is relocating to a more visible space in Towne Center. Along with the move, there will be upgrades to the restaurant such as exterior changes with outdoor seating and a patio lounge area and a new interior design, according to the restaurant’s company. In April, The Advocate reported that Zea Rotisserie, along with Five Guys, were making plans to move locations ahead of the construction of a new apartment complex.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Sheriff working to improve jail maintenance
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government is transferring the operation and maintenance of the jail to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Parts of the Ascension Parish Jail currently housing inmates are in poor condition. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said that is about to change. “The Ascension...
wbrz.com
Worker pinned after bulldozer flips over near Denham Springs park
DENHAM SPRINGS - A worker was hurt after a bulldozer reportedly tumbled down a dirt mound and landed on top of him Monday. The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property adjacent to Live Oak Park off LA 16. Sources said the person operating the equipment was pinned and suffered a reported back injury.
brproud.com
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
brproud.com
Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: All lanes now open along I-10 East at Whiskey Bay Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 8:19 p.m. Sunday (August 14), all lanes are open along I-10 East on the Whiskey Bay Bridge, and congestion remains minimal. Earlier in the evening, the right lane was blocked due to...
brproud.com
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives seek tips in unsolved October 2013 murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after the shooting in a hospital.
