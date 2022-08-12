ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
COLUMBIA, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
HAMDEN, CT
fox61.com

Hartford man sentenced to 7 years for carjacking offense

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was sentenced on Monday to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after committing a carjacking in 2018. According to prosecutors, at around 11:00 p.m. on July 26, 2018, Arno Smith, now aged 60, approached a woman sitting...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man reported missing from Suffield found arrested with stolen minivan in Westbrook

WESTBROOK — A person reported missing was later found with a stolen minivan early Saturday in Westbrook, according to state police. Troopers were called to a residence on Boston Post Road in Westbrook at about 6 a.m. Saturday on a report of a suspicious vehicle, state police said. The caller said the driver of a blue minivan got out of the car and was leaving the area, state police said in a statement.
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville. David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges. Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May...
THOMASTON, CT
Register Citizen

Two men shot in one hour in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD — Police said they responded to two shootings in less than an hour Monday night. Both happened in the southern half of the city, but in different neighborhoods. The first happened about 9:10 p.m. on Franklin Avenue, and the second less than an hour later on Francis Avenue, police said. They are not believed to be connected, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Tuesday.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Norwalk barbershop arson case

STAMFORD — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire at a Norwalk barbershop weeks before it was set to open in 2020. Roselio Morales, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit second-degree arson as a part of deal offered by a judge during a remote hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Man shot near Franklin Avenue Family Dollar

HARTFORD — A man is in the hospital after he was shot near the Family Dollar on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to police. The man, who is in his 20s, is in critical, but stable, condition as of 10 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Fire at Hartford playground is being investigated as suspected arson, official says

HARTFORD — Investigators suspect a fire that spread to a Granby Street playground Tuesday was deliberately set, according to the Hartford Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Granby Street at around noon for the reported fire. At the scene, firefighters noticed a large tire ablaze. The flames had extended to a playscape in the nearby Joseph V. Cronin Playground, District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said in an email.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man charged with killing Ansonia man outside club

BRIDGEPORT — They were three young men whose families made the decision early on to move out of the city to keep them safe. But police said the lure of the city’s nightclub scene drew them back late Saturday. That same night, Troy Walker, 21, of Ansonia, died...
ANSONIA, CT

