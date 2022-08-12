Read full article on original website
Connecticut State Troopers looking for suspect in connection with larceny
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with larceny in Moodus, Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Police: Members of CT theft ring seen in viral videos stealing cartloads of items face charges in Wilton
A Connecticut resident police said was part of a multi-town retail theft ring has been charged in connection with another shoplifting incident from last year, Wilton police said. Nasif Muhammad, 52, was arrested at state Superior Court in Stamford on a warrant charging him with fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to...
Eyewitness News
Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
NewsTimes
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
NBC Connecticut
Man Who Stole Vehicle Containing Cremated Remains of Victim's Son Sentenced: Officials
A man who was accused of a carjacking in Hartford in 2018 has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Federal officials said he carjacked a woman and stole the vehicle that the cremated remains of the victim’s son were in. Arno Smith, 60, of Hartford, approached the woman...
Register Citizen
Plymouth police report arrests after discovery of “underground gambling house”
An illegal gambling operation in Plymouth, complete with poker table and a game of chance wheel, was veiled behind a curtained storefront, police said Monday. Two arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. Police discovered the “underground gambling house” on May 19 at 1:36 a.m. when officers...
fox61.com
Hartford man sentenced to 7 years for carjacking offense
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was sentenced on Monday to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after committing a carjacking in 2018. According to prosecutors, at around 11:00 p.m. on July 26, 2018, Arno Smith, now aged 60, approached a woman sitting...
Register Citizen
Police: Man reported missing from Suffield found arrested with stolen minivan in Westbrook
WESTBROOK — A person reported missing was later found with a stolen minivan early Saturday in Westbrook, according to state police. Troopers were called to a residence on Boston Post Road in Westbrook at about 6 a.m. Saturday on a report of a suspicious vehicle, state police said. The caller said the driver of a blue minivan got out of the car and was leaving the area, state police said in a statement.
Eyewitness News
Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville. David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges. Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May...
Register Citizen
Two men shot in one hour in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — Police said they responded to two shootings in less than an hour Monday night. Both happened in the southern half of the city, but in different neighborhoods. The first happened about 9:10 p.m. on Franklin Avenue, and the second less than an hour later on Francis Avenue, police said. They are not believed to be connected, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Norwalk barbershop arson case
STAMFORD — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire at a Norwalk barbershop weeks before it was set to open in 2020. Roselio Morales, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit second-degree arson as a part of deal offered by a judge during a remote hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man shot near Franklin Avenue Family Dollar
HARTFORD — A man is in the hospital after he was shot near the Family Dollar on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to police. The man, who is in his 20s, is in critical, but stable, condition as of 10 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release.
Register Citizen
Fire at Hartford playground is being investigated as suspected arson, official says
HARTFORD — Investigators suspect a fire that spread to a Granby Street playground Tuesday was deliberately set, according to the Hartford Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Granby Street at around noon for the reported fire. At the scene, firefighters noticed a large tire ablaze. The flames had extended to a playscape in the nearby Joseph V. Cronin Playground, District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said in an email.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
Register Citizen
Hartford man charged after witnesses said he pulled out a gun during dispute at Stamford soccer game
STAMFORD — A Hartford man allegedly pulled a gun at a crowded city park on Saturday following a dispute at a soccer game, police said. Capt. Richard Conklin said police responded to a “very crowded” Lione Park on Saturday afternoon on reports of a man who brandished a gun following an argument at an organized soccer game.
Eyewitness News
A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man charged with killing Ansonia man outside club
BRIDGEPORT — They were three young men whose families made the decision early on to move out of the city to keep them safe. But police said the lure of the city’s nightclub scene drew them back late Saturday. That same night, Troy Walker, 21, of Ansonia, died...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Police Seek Witnesses Of Fiery 2-Vehicle I-91 Crash That Killed Driver In East Windsor
A driver was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash on a highway in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on I-91 near Exit 44 in East Windsor at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Connecticut State Police. A southbound 2017 Kenworth truck and another southbound vehicle...
