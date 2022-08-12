ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Daily Mail

Charles Manson wrote Sharon Tate's sister letter from prison branding himself an 'outlaw' who wouldn't 'rat' on accomplices - but included map with 'x' that may mark burial grounds

Charles Manson sent a creepy letter to Sharon Tate's sister insisting he couldn't reveal details of further crimes - only to send her a drawing that appeared to hint at the location of hidden-corpses. Debra Tate, 69, who has long been a victim's advocate and has represented the Tate family...
ENTERTAINMENT

