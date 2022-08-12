ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bloodstock Festival: Tens of thousands expected

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the Bloodstock Festival, which has returned this weekend. The festival, which is taking place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, will be headlined by Polish metal band Behemoth, with Ukrainian band Jinjer also set to appear. Festival organiser Adam Gregory said this year's...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Pitchfork

One Dead, Dozens Injured After Spain’s Medusa Festival Stage Collapses

High winds exceeding 51 mph caused part of the main stage at Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain to collapse early Saturday morning (August 13), killing one person and injuring dozens, reports Reuters and BBC. Other infrastructure at the EDM festival was also damaged due to the extreme weather. The festival grounds were promptly evacuated afterwards and organizers have since canceled the rest of the event. Of those injured, three suffered serious trauma injuries and 14 experienced minor injuries, according to regional emergency services. Reuters notes that 32 people were taken to the hospital.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Ticketmaster#Linus Company Meta#European
activebeat.com

Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before

Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
WORLD
BBC

The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades

Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath

Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Without Warning and Only Sometimes: Scenes from an Unpredictable Childhood by Kit de Waal – review

When Mandy O’Loughlin was little, she fell hard off a table at her home at 70 Springfield Road, Birmingham while singing along to (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction on the radio. After nearly biting her tongue in half, she lived off ice-cream and had a lisp for weeks. When she asked her baby sister to give her “a kith”, her siblings gave her a nickname that stuck: Kit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Teenage girl drowns in Tameside after getting into difficulty

A teenage girl has drowned after getting into difficulty in a pond. The body of the 14-year-old was pulled from the scene near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, on Monday. Greater Manchester Police said it received reports of someone getting into difficulty in the water at about 18:30 BST. A...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Thornton Heath: Fatal gas explosion residents to return home

Hundreds of residents evacuated after a fatal gas explosion in south London have been allowed to return home. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes while the leak was fixed after last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC

A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
ACCIDENTS
Introvert boy

Meet Princess Caraboo: Who Fooled a Nation

Nathan Cooper Branwhite, engraver, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 3, 1817, A strange woman, around the age of 20, walks down the street of Almondsbury, an English village in Gloucestershire. A cobbler and his wife found a lady taking high breaths and exhaustedly walking in the village. She was speaking a different language. They took her to the local county magistrate, where the magistrate kept her as she was an unknown person in their country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy