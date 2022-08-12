Big Ten Daily: Tom Izzo Signs 5-Year Extension With Michigan State

Aug. 12: Tom Izzo signed a five-year extension with Michigan State. Also, former Indiana running back Stevie Scott II signed with the Denver Broncos, and former Wisconsin running back James White announced his retirement after eight years in the NFL.

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo signed a five-year extension with the program, worth approximately $6.2 million per year on Thursday.

“Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today’s announcement further demonstrates and renews this commitment,” Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said in a press release. “We have worked collaboratively to come up with a contract which benefits the University, Coach Izzo and his family."

Izzo will enter his 28th year at the helm for the Spartans during the 2022-23 season. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and became the all-time winningest coach in Big Ten basketball history last season.

“Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I’m ecstatic to sign this contract,” said Izzo in the release.

“It means a great deal to me that the Board of Trustees, President Stanley, Alan Haller and the University continue to have the confidence in our program as we strive to be not only the best men’s basketball team in the country, but to play a role in helping every program in the department achieve success."

Former Indiana RB Signed by Denver Broncos

Stevie Scott III, a former running back at Indiana, will play for the Denver Broncos this upcoming season. The former undrafted free agent began his professional career back in 2021 after three years playing for the Hoosiers.

Following a brief stint with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, where he rushed for 310 yards and three touchdowns, Scott is now back in the NFL.

Scott is one of only three players in Indiana football history to rush for 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons, joining Anthony Thompson and Antwaan Randle El. He finished his college career with 2,543 rushing yards, 30 rushing touchdowns and registered nine 100-yard games.

He joins a Broncos backfield to alongside Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III, among others. The team is led by first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Former Wisconsin RB Retires From NFL

James White has announced he is hanging up the cleats. The former Wisconsin running back played for eight seasons with the New England Patriots and finished his career as a three-time Super Bowl champion.

White played for the Badgers between 2010-2013 before going as a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, taken by the Patriots. White played in 52 games with the Badgers, making 12 starts, while finishing his college career with 4,015 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns.

